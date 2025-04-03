Anthony Davis Shades Lakers After Best Game Since Mavs Trade

His time in Dallas has not gone quite as planned for former Lakers star Anthony Davis. Following the controversial blockbuster deal that sent Davis to the Mavericks as part of a package for star guard Luka Doncic, Davis was injured during his first game, and had to sit out for five weeks before returning to the Dallas lineup.

On Wednesday, in his fifth game since coming back to the Mavs starting five, Davis was dominant, scoring 34 points to go with 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. He was 14-for-23 from the field and, with the Mavs winning, 120-118, the Davis was able to do something he rarely ever did in his time with the Lakers.

He played power forward. Yes, Davis got 30 minutes of action, and the team’s two centers, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively, played a combined 36 minutes. It’s something that Davis wanted to do throughout his five-plus seasons with the Lakers, but something the team had all but given up on in the past three seasons.

Anthony Davis: ‘Job Easier’ at Power Forward

When Davis first got to the Lakers, the team had JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard in the middle, and though Davis played a considerable amount in the middle, he also played at power forward more often than not.

That changed, though, much to Davis’ chagrin. He spoke often about his unhappiness playing center and, after hitting the game-winner against Atlanta, was candid about his happiness having centers like Gafford and Lively on hand.

He took a veiled swipe at the Lakers’ inability to add a center in doing so, pointing out that he is accustomed to having to do so much more on both sides of the ball.

“It makes my job easier,” Davis said. “As far as defensively, I’m able to roam and just kind of be like the free safety, just kind of help everybody on the floor. Offensively, since we had [Gafford and Lively II] back, I was a lot faster with those guys. It was a lot easier for me, less stress as far as guarding every pick and roll, being in every pick and roll.

“It was good to have one of those guys with me on the floor with me at all times.”

Lakers Never Got AD a Center

Before the start of the 2024-25 season, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported, “One thing Davis has made clear to the Lakers, sources told ESPN, is his preference to play alongside another big more often. The Lakers are thin in the middle going into the season.”

According to Basketball-Reference.com, Davis played an estimated 100% of his possessions at center in 2022-23, as the Lakers attempted to add weak center options like Damian Jones, Mo Bamba and Thomas Bryant.

Over the following two years, it was much the same thing for the Lakers and Davis, who played 97% and 95% of his possessions at center in the next two years.

Just two weeks before he was traded, he implored the Lakers to trade for another center.

“I think we need another big,” he said. “I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been a four and having a big out there. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale and Dwight, them at the five and I’m at the four.”

Instead, it was Davis who was traded away.