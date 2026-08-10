Lakers’ Gamble on Former Boston Celtics Draft Pick Is Paying Off

Away from the NBA spotlight, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to have an under-the-radar roster issue developing at the G League level.

The Lakers’ affiliate has traditionally featured a strong frontcourt, but that depth took a hit during the 2025-26 season.

Seven-footer Kylor Kelley, who had been a mainstay in South Bay’s rotation in recent years, abruptly left the organization midway through the season to pursue an opportunity overseas.

That departure forced the Lakers to surrender future G League draft capital to acquire Malik Williams, who quickly emerged as an upgrade and became an important part of South Bay’s late-season surge.

The 27-year-old helped fuel a franchise-record 12-game winning streak and a deep playoff run, but his future with the organization now appears uncertain.

With Williams potentially moving on and former two-way big man Drew Timme also hitting free agency, the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers suddenly have a significant hole to fill in the frontcourt.

Lakers Could Turn to Familiar Face to Solve Frontcourt Problem

Williams suited up for the Chicago Bulls during Summer League in July, suggesting a move away from the Lakers organization could be on the cards ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, Timme’s two-way contract expired and he is now a free agent after not featuring during Summer League. With Chris Manon, Arthur Kaluma, and AK Okereke occupying the Lakers’ three two-way spots, a return for Timme currently appears unlikely.

Los Angeles has already added one potential option in former Syracuse center William Kyle III, who signed a training camp deal and could ultimately be lined up for a role with Coachella Valley in the G League.

However, the organization may already have another answer in-house.

Former Boston Celtics second-round pick Anton Watson spent last season with South Bay and strengthened his case for a significant role in the frontcourt with an encouraging Summer League.

Across seven appearances spanning the California Classic and Las Vegas, Watson averaged 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.6 combined steals and blocks in 20.7 minutes per game.

Although he struggled with his efficiency, shooting 34% from the field, Watson continued to showcase the versatility and energy that made him a valuable piece for South Bay last season.

One of his best performances came during the Lakers’ 93-91 double-overtime victory over the Miami Heat in the California Classic.

The 25-year-old recorded a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double while adding two steals. Although he shot just 4-of-12 from the field and 1-of-5 from three-point range, Watson delivered when it mattered most by tipping in the game-winner.

His energy was evident throughout the contest, particularly on the offensive glass, where he grabbed three offensive rebounds.

Anton Watson Could Take on Larger Role With Coachella Valley

Standing 6-foot-8, Watson is undersized for a traditional NBA center. At the G League level, however, smaller and more versatile forwards are regularly deployed at the five, potentially opening the door for him to take on a larger frontcourt role.

“They’ve got to put a lot more respect on his name,” Cameron Carr said about Watson at Summer League. “I feel like a lot of people are saying he’s not capable of doing things and every single game he continues to step out there and show what he can do.”

Watson already proved his value to the Lakers’ developmental system last season.

Across 50 appearances for South Bay, including 34 starts, he averaged 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 combined steals and blocks while shooting 50.2% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range on 3.7 attempts per game.

Before arriving in Los Angeles, Watson began his professional career with the Boston Celtics after being selected with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

As a draft prospect, Watson earned praise for his versatility and physical profile, with evaluators describing him as a player with a “broad base, a thick frame and natural strength. He can score on the low block and hit from outside and he’s also a polished passer.”

Importantly, the Lakers still hold Watson’s returning G League rights, putting them in control of his immediate future at that level.

With Williams and Timme potentially moving on, Watson could now find himself positioned for a much larger role with Coachella Valley.

While he may not offer the traditional size of a seven-foot center, his versatility, physicality, and familiarity with the system could make him an important solution to a suddenly thin Lakers frontcourt.