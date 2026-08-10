Lakers Hidden Gem Could Make Major Rotation Breakthrough

Following an encouraging Summer League, the Los Angeles Lakers moved quickly to secure Arthur Kaluma on a two-way contract.

To make room for the second-year forward, the Lakers had to waive one of their existing two-way players, with undrafted guard Peter Suder ultimately making way.

After spending last season with the South Bay Lakers, Kaluma used Summer League to make a compelling case for an NBA opportunity. He could now get that chance during the 2026-27 season.

However, nothing is guaranteed. Kaluma is still expected to spend significant time in the G League with the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers, making training camp an important opportunity to prove he belongs at the NBA level.

Lakers Forward Faces Pivotal Opportunity in Training Camp

Lake Show Life’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk recently assessed Kaluma’s chances of breaking into the Lakers’ rotation, with training camp potentially playing a major role in determining his place within JJ Redick’s plans.

“Kaluma is unlikely to solve their starting forward problem, but perhaps the lack of clarity overall can actually offer an opportunity to earn a role in training camp,” Rovenchuk wrote.

“Betting on guys who are on two-way contracts to be significant pieces on teams with championship aspirations is certainly not a safe gamble by any means. Even so, there should still be some intrigue with following the growth and development of the young Lakers forward.”

Rovenchuk acknowledged that while Kaluma’s Summer League performances were encouraging, they came against a significantly lower level of competition than he would face during meaningful NBA minutes.

Still, his production was difficult to ignore.

Across seven appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, the 24-year-old averaged 17.3 points in just 22.9 minutes while shooting 55.1% from the field, 38.9% from three-point range, and 79.2% from the free-throw line.

He also contributed 3.7 rebounds, including 1.0 offensive rebound, and 1.7 assists, consistently showcasing the athleticism, defensive versatility, and relentless energy that NBA teams covet.

Three-Point Shooting Could Determine Kaluma’s NBA Role

Kaluma’s physicality and defensive upside should give him a foundation to build on, but his ability to consistently contribute offensively could ultimately determine whether he earns a larger NBA role.

In particular, his three-point shooting could prove crucial.

Across 40 G League appearances in 2025-26, all off the bench, the undrafted forward averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and just under one steal per game for South Bay.

He shot an efficient 54.9% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc.

“The most important element to keep consistent for Kaluma is his 3-point shooting,” Rovenchuk added. “Maintaining those types of success rates will be what earns Kaluma staying power on the fringes of the NBA.”

“Shooting will get him attention, but being able to deliver on both ends is what would invite some actual playing time.”

Standing 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Kaluma fits the long, athletic, two-way wing profile that has become one of the NBA’s most sought-after archetypes, making him an intriguing developmental option for the Lakers.

Training camp will provide JJ Redick and his coaching staff with their first real opportunity to evaluate Kaluma alongside NBA-level talent and determine whether he can develop into a viable 3-and-D option.

Regardless of how quickly that opportunity arrives, the Lakers faced a decision on Kaluma following his impressive Summer League.

Before agreeing to his two-way contract, Kaluma was not tied to Los Angeles on an NBA deal, with the organization holding only his returning G League rights. That left him free to sign either a standard NBA contract or a two-way deal with any franchise.

That risk gave Los Angeles added incentive to secure Kaluma while it still had the opportunity, prompting Rob Pelinka and the front office to reshape the two-way roster ahead of training camp.