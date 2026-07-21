Los Angeles Lakers Sign Summer League Standout, Per Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing forward Arthur Kaluma to a two-way contract after his breakout run in the NBA Summer League, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Charania reported on July 20 that Kaluma’s representatives, Todd Ramasar and Mike Simonetta of Life Sports Agency, confirmed the agreement. The Lakers had not announced the transaction at the time of the report.

Kaluma averaged nearly 19 points while shooting 61% from the field and 50% from three-point range during the Las Vegas portion of Summer League, according to Charania. His performance continued a rapid rise that began with the South Bay Lakers during the 2025-26 G League season.

The signing rewards a player who already knows the organization, but it also creates another decision for Los Angeles. NBA teams may carry three players on two-way contracts, and the Lakers entered Summer League with all three positions accounted for.

Arthur Kaluma Forced the Lakers’ Hand in Las Vegas

Kaluma’s defining performance came in a 91-70 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on July 11.

The 6-foot-7 forward scored 34 points, making 13 of his 17 field-goal attempts and six of his nine three-pointers. He added eight rebounds as Los Angeles controlled the game at both ends.

Across seven Summer League appearances, including the California Classic, Kaluma averaged 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He shot 55.1% overall and 38.9% from beyond the arc, according to Silver Screen and Roll.

The efficiency is the most encouraging part of that production.

Kaluma has long possessed NBA-caliber size and athleticism on the wing. His path to a regular role, however, depends on whether he can consistently defend multiple positions, make open shots and contribute without dominating the ball.

His Summer League performance offered evidence that he is making progress in those areas. Kaluma did not simply score in isolation. He ran the floor, attacked defensive gaps and punished opponents for leaving him open on the perimeter.

That combination is valuable for a Lakers organization searching for young, inexpensive players who can eventually complement its established creators.

Kaluma’s Deal Requires Another Lakers Roster Move

Los Angeles’ three reported two-way players entering Summer League were Chris Mañon, AK Okereke and Peter Suder. Because Kaluma is taking a two-way spot, the Lakers will need to waive or convert one of those players before making his contract official.

Suder could be the player most directly affected. The former Miami University guard agreed to a two-way deal after leading the RedHawks to an unbeaten regular season and winning Mid-American Conference Player of the Year honors. Heavy previously covered his addition as a potential backcourt-development play.

The Lakers could also make another transaction that changes the equation. Until the organization announces the corresponding move, Kaluma’s addition should not be treated as confirmation that a specific player is leaving.

Two-way players can move between the NBA club and its G League affiliate, allowing Los Angeles to continue Kaluma’s development without immediately using a standard 15-man roster spot.

Kaluma’s South Bay Season Set Up His Breakout

Kaluma was not an overnight Summer League discovery.

He appeared in 40 games for South Bay during the previous season, averaging 13.8 points in 24.4 minutes while shooting 54.9% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range, according to Silver Screen and Roll. The G League lists him at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds.

He had also played for the Lakers in the 2025 Summer League but averaged only 4.5 points across four appearances. One year of professional development produced a noticeably more decisive and efficient player.

Kaluma remains a developmental signing rather than a guaranteed rotation addition. Summer League production does not always carry into the regular season, and he will face faster decisions and more sophisticated defenses at the NBA level.

Still, the Lakers saw enough to prevent another organization from signing him first.

For a player who spent the previous year working in their G League program, the two-way contract represents a logical next step, and a tangible reward for turning developmental minutes into one of Las Vegas’ strongest performances.