Lakers’ Austin Reaves Gets Good News Ahead of NBA Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2026 offseason facing major decisions involving both Austin Reaves and LeBron James. Reaves is expected to decline his player option and become one of the most sought-after free agents on the market, while James remains an unrestricted free agent with questions surrounding his future in Los Angeles.

The situation has placed additional focus on Reaves’ value to the franchise. NBA reporter Jovan Buha recently suggested the Lakers could prioritize a long-term deal for Reaves over a short-term commitment to James if forced to choose between the two.

Buha said, “If it comes down to whether you’d rather pay Austin $40 million per year for the next five years or LeBron $40 million for one year, they’re going to prioritize the long-term contract. Austin is more of a priority for the Lakers than LeBron. That’s just a fact.”

At the same time, ESPN’s Bobby Marks projected a significant payday for Reaves, providing another indication that the 27-year-old guard is positioned to cash in when free agency begins. With Luka Doncic expected to remain a centerpiece of the Lakers’ future, Reaves’ contract situation has become one of the organization’s most important offseason storylines.

Austin Reaves Expected to Land Massive Los Angeles Lakers Contract

Reaves received encouraging news ahead of free agency when ESPN’s Bobby Marks projected a contract worth approximately five years and $200 million, according to a report cited by Tim Bontemps.

Such a deal would average roughly $40 million per season and represent a significant raise from Reaves’ current contract.

The projection comes after Reaves established himself as one of the Lakers’ most important offensive players. His expected market value has become a major topic around the league, especially as Los Angeles balances negotiations involving both Reaves and James.

Buha’s comments highlighted how strongly the organization may value Reaves’ long-term future.

“If it comes down to whether you’d rather pay Austin $40 million per year for the next five years or LeBron $40 million for one year, they’re going to prioritize the long-term contract,” Buha said. “Austin is more of a priority for the Lakers than LeBron. That’s just a fact.”

The projection also places Reaves among a growing group of NBA players earning salaries near the $40 million range annually.

While the Lakers have not publicly discussed contract figures, the expectation of a major offer provides Reaves with substantial leverage as free agency approaches.

LeBron James and Lakers Face Key Offseason Decisions

Reaves’ contract talks are unfolding alongside uncertainty surrounding James’ future.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, James wants clarity from the Lakers before making a decision.

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“The LeBron side, from what I am told, would like the Lakers to come and say, ‘LeBron, here’s our plan for you. Here’s what we’re offering,’” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective. “And if they’re offering less than the max, here’s why: ‘Because we’re going to use this cap space to sign these players, and this is where you slot in.’”

James remains one of the NBA’s most accomplished players despite entering his 40s. However, the Lakers are also building around Doncic and evaluating how to construct a roster capable of competing with teams such as the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The possibility of outside interest in Reaves adds another layer to the situation. Bontemps noted that the Brooklyn Nets could emerge as a team to watch because of their available cap space.

For now, Reaves appears well-positioned heading into free agency. Whether he ultimately signs a five-year deal with Los Angeles or explores other opportunities, projections from league insiders suggest his market value has never been higher.

As the Lakers prepare for a pivotal offseason, both Reaves’ future and James’ next move will remain central topics across the NBA.