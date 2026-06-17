Lakers Face Crucial Austin Reaves Decision as $239 Million Contract Looms

The Los Angeles Lakers are approaching one of the most important decisions of the offseason as Austin Reaves prepares to enter unrestricted free agency with a projected $239 million contract potentially on the table.

After another breakout season alongside Luka Doncic, Reaves is expected to decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season, a move that has long been viewed around the league as a formality. The 28-year-old has transformed himself from an undrafted two-way player into one of the NBA’s most productive guards, placing him among the top names available this summer.

The stakes are high for Los Angeles. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, league executives believe the Lakers remain the favorites to retain Reaves, but only if they are willing to pay near his market value.

“Ultimately, there’s a strong belief within league circles that if the Lakers offer Reaves close to or the full max, he’ll stay in Los Angeles,” Scotto wrote. “However, if the Lakers submit a low-ball offer, Reaves will consider other offers, and the possibility of a sign-and-trade could also emerge.”

Austin Reaves Holds Major Leverage Over Los Angeles Lakers

Reaves enters free agency after the best season of his career.

According to Scotto, the Lakers guard averaged a career-high 23.3 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field. He also added 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds, establishing himself as one of the team’s most important offensive players.

His rise has dramatically increased his value. Scotto noted that Reaves can sign a projected five-year, $239 million contract with the Lakers or a four-year, $177 million deal with another team.

Several organizations are already closely monitoring the situation.

Scotto reported that “The Athletic’s Dan Woike mentioned the Brooklyn Nets are expected to offer Reaves a four-year, max deal and also reported the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons are interested in pursuing Reaves.”

Among those teams, Brooklyn appears to have the cleanest path financially.

“Brooklyn has Reaves on their radar and has the clearest path to offering a max contract outright in free agency with cap space,” Scotto added.

For the Lakers, the challenge is balancing their long-term payroll while keeping one of Luka Doncic’s closest teammates in Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic and Lakers Face Critical Offseason

Retaining Reaves has become even more important given the Lakers’ current roster construction.

The franchise is expected to continue building around Doncic, who arrived as the centerpiece of the organization’s championship plans. Reaves has emerged as an ideal complementary star, providing scoring, playmaking and perimeter shooting.

Scotto highlighted another factor working in Los Angeles’ favor.

“Yet, it’s also noteworthy that Lakers star Luka Doncic is a close friend of Reaves and a huge advocate of the Arkansas native, who’s entering the start of his prime at 28 years old,” he wrote.

While rival teams are expected to pursue Reaves aggressively, creating enough cap space to make a max offer is not simple for every interested franchise. Scotto explained that, for example, Detroit would need multiple roster moves to create the financial flexibility necessary for a maximum contract offer.

That leaves the Lakers with a relatively straightforward decision.

If Los Angeles offers Reaves a deal close to his market value, league sources believe he will stay with the franchise. If not, one of the biggest free agent storylines of the summer could quickly develop.

With free agency approaching and Reaves positioned for a massive payday, the Lakers must now decide exactly how much they are willing to invest in a player who has become one of the NBA’s most remarkable success stories.

The answer could shape the franchise’s future for years to come.