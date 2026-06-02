Bad News Hit Lakers’ Chances Of Getting Lu Dort From OKC Thunder

Snagging Lu Dort has long been a priority for the LA Lakers in the offseason, but that development has hit a big hump with the recent news from the OKC Thunder.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Tim McMahon, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be campaigning for Dort to stay with OKC. Such a move would not allow the Lakers to strike a deal with Thunder general manager Sam Presti in the offseason.

“I was told though that Shai was playing a little bit coy there,” McMahon said. “He will at least remind Sam Presti and the Thunder management just how much he values having Lu Dort as his teammate.”

Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander are the longest-tenured Thunder players on the current roster, having joined the team in 2019. The two are also teammates with the Canadian basketball national team.

Lu Dort’s Contract Situation With The Thunder

The Thunder has a $17.7 million team option on Dort for the 2026-27 season, which they can exercise to bring him back next year or package him in a trade. They can also decline the option and let him walk in free agency, possibly allowing the Lakers to sign him without giving up much of an asset.

Dort, most known for his defensive brilliance, struggled to be a threat on the offensive end for the Thunder in their failed playoff run this season.

Dort only averaged 5.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 30.8% shooting from the 3-point line in this year’s playoffs.

Dort has been seen as one of the answers to the Lakers’ defensive woes on the perimeter.

He is also projected to aid the likes of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on defense if he gets to be traded to the Lakers in the offseason.

Lu Dort a “Must Have” For The Lakers In The Offseason

Lu Dort has been deemed a pivotal and “must-have” piece for the Lakers in the offseason as his future with the Thunder remains uncertain following their failed title bid.

According to Heavy Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney, Dort should be on top of the Lakers’ offseason wish list, as said by an NBA executive from the Western Conference.

“I think if you’re the Lakers, you want to be front and center on some of those guys,” Deveney wrote. “Lu Dort is the guy who could just come in and change your entire perimeter defense. He’s a must-have if they can get him. That’s been a problem for them for so long. But if you have Luka (Doncic) you need 3-and-D guys and he’s on another level.”

Perimeter defense has been the Lakers’ biggest problem in the playoffs. It was most apparent in the second round against the Thunder, which swept the Lakers without Jalen Williams.

In the 2025-2026 season, Marcus Smart played the most perimeter defense assignments. He is also set to hit free agency.

If Dort leaves OKC, the team still has numerous defensive gems such as Cason Wallace, and Alex Caruso.