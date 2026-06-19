Los Angeles Lakers Hit With Bad Walker Kessler News Ahead of Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be busy this offseason in an effort to surround Luka Doncic with an improved roster.

One of the Lakers’ rumored targets is Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, who will be a restricted free agent this summer.

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Lakers are interested in a sign-and-trade involving Kessler.

The Lakers received a major boost about their chances after ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Kessler turned down a five-year, $140 million contract with the Jazz.

Lakers Hit With Bad Walker Kessler News

Despite the recent report about Walker Kessler’s contract negotiations with the Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Lakers received bad news from the player himself.

In a post on Instagram, Kessler disputed the rumors about his unhappiness in Utah. He wanted Jazz fans to know that he wants to stay with the franchise since he has already planted his roots in Utah.

“I’ve seen what’s being said, and I want it to be clear that I have always wanted to be here — I love this city, these fans, my teammates, my coaches — that’s real to me. You don’t grow roots where you don’t want to be 💜🏔️,” Kessler wrote.

Kessler also shared several images of himself in Salt Lake City, with the community and with the franchise. It’s a bad signal for the Lakers, who are desperate to add a center alongside Luka Doncic.

Walker Kessler Fits Into What Luka Doncic Wants

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Luka Doncic is in constant communication with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. Doncic reportedly reiterated his desire to play with an “A-List” center next season.

Deandre Ayton wasn’t the answer to the Lakers’ big man problems this season, though there were glimpses of what he could really do if he put on his best effort every night.

“Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” the source told McMenamin.

Doncic has found success playing with an athletic, rim-running big man during his time with the Dallas Mavericks. They reached the 2022 Western Conference Finals with Christian Wood and Dwight Powell.

The Mavs also reached the NBA Finals with an improved center duo of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II in 2024. Jaxson Hayes fits the category, but he’s best as a backup.

Walker Kessler is considered a rim-running big man who loves to run the floor in transition. He’s also a lob threat and a good player at the dunker’s spot. He’d be a perfect player to pair with Doncic, who is one of the best passers in the NBA today.

Kessler was limited to just five games this season because of a shoulder injury. He was on his way to a breakout campaign, averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks.