Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Sends Out Viral 3-Word Post

On Wednesday, Lonzo Ball made a post to Instagram that got a lot of traction.

The former UCLA star is currently a free agent, but he is still among the most popular players with over 17 million followers.

Ball captioned his post: “In another timeline… #StreetAllAmerican 🎯”

Reactions To Ball’s Post

There were over 22,000 likes on Ball’s post in six hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@joshcanhoopfr: “Tuff Lonzo 🔥🔥”

@yug_gama13: “Knees looking good Zo 🙌”

@nick._3xx: “Come back to Cleveland”

@prince_withdashiftz: ” Join the timberwolves”

@tesorocody: “We need dat effort da court my boi , knee look fine”

@markiswill_: “Love you Zo but those knees wouldn’t hold in football lol”

@oneal1_: “We need you inn the league slime !”

LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, Dez Bryant, DeMar DeRozan and Jaxson Hayes were among the people to like Ball’s post.

Looking At Ball

Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball.

He had been seen as a potential face off the Lakers.

That said, the franchise signed LeBron James ahead of his second season (and he was later traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis deal).

Following the Lakers and Pelicans, Ball spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 30.1% from the field and 27.2% from three-point range in 35 games for the Cavs.