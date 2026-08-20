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Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Sends Out Viral 3-Word Post

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EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during media day September 25, 2017, in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Lonzo Ball made a post to Instagram that got a lot of traction.

The former UCLA star is currently a free agent, but he is still among the most popular players with over 17 million followers.

Ball captioned his post: “In another timeline… #StreetAllAmerican 🎯”

Reactions To Ball’s Post

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 10, 2018 in Sacramento, California.

There were over 22,000 likes on Ball’s post in six hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@joshcanhoopfr: “Tuff Lonzo 🔥🔥”

@yug_gama13: “Knees looking good Zo 🙌”

@nick._3xx: “Come back to Cleveland”

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on October 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

@prince_withdashiftz: ” Join the timberwolves

@tesorocody: “We need dat effort da court my boi , knee look fine”

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

@markiswill_: “Love you Zo but those knees wouldn’t hold in football lol”

@oneal1_: “We need you inn the league slime !”

GettyLonzo Ball reacts with his brother LaMelo Ball after being drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City.

LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, Dez Bryant, DeMar DeRozan and Jaxson Hayes were among the people to like Ball’s post.

Looking At Ball

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on December 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois

Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball.

He had been seen as a potential face off the Lakers.

That said, the franchise signed LeBron James ahead of his second season (and he was later traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis deal).

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers listens to LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the game at Quicken Loans Arena on December 14, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Following the Lakers and Pelicans, Ball spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 30.1% from the field and 27.2% from three-point range in 35 games for the Cavs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Sends Out Viral 3-Word Post

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