Bradley Beal’s Agent Addresses Report He’s Open to Join Lakers

There is no truth to the report that Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal would be open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and Entertainment made it clear.

“The reports that are out there are created out of thin air,” Bartelstein told AZ Central before the Suns blew out Brooklyn Nets 108-84 on Wednesday, January 22. “Brad’s entire focus has been and is on getting healthy with his ankle and helping turn things around for the Suns.”

Bartelstein’s denial came on the heels of a January 6 report from John Gambodoro, the longtime Sports Radio Talk Show host of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, that Beal would waive his no-trade clause for several teams, including the Lakers.

“As for Beal the no-trade looms large. He could have [gone] to Milwaukee before he ended up in Phoenix but that was turned down. Have heard he would waive no trade for LA, Miami, Denver but I do believe there are a few others that he could ultimately decide work for him,” Gambodoro wrote in a post on X.

Beal’s onerous contract — $111 million over the next two years after this season — is the hold-up in a potential Jimmy Butler trade for the Suns. They are looking for a third team to absorb Beal’s contract.

The Lakers, however, would not be that team even if Beal is willing to lift his no-trade clause as they do not have the All-Star talent (unless they’re trading LeBron James or Anthony Davis) or expiring salaries that the Heat wanted.

Beal and James are the only active NBA players who have a no-trade clause in their contracts.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis Put Pressure on Lakers

Before Bartelstein shut down the idea of his top client potentially landing in Los Angeles, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are “growing concerned” with the Lakers’ ability to improve by the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“James, a four-time champion, and Davis, a one-time champ, have expressed that they want the franchise to make moves to contend for a championship, with the co-stars believing the Lakers are potentially a piece or two away, sources said,” Charania wrote.

Charania’s report came after James openly criticized the Lakers’ roster construction around him and Davis following their 116-102 loss to their crosstown rivals Clippers on January 19.

“Nah. That’s how our team is constructed,” James told reporters. “We don’t have room for error — for much error.”

James added they don’t have a choice but to play close to perfect basketball for them to win.

LeBron James Uses Celtics as Lakers’ Measuring Stick

The 23-18 Lakers are currently fifth in the Western Conference entering Thursday’s marquee matchup against the defending champion Boston Celtics, whose 31-13 record is the second-best in the East and third overall in the NBA this season.

The eight-win gap between the two rivals is wider in James’ eyes.

“Boston knows who they are,” James told reporters following the Lakers’ 111-88 rout of the Washington Wizards on January 21. “We are still learning and trying to get better at what we want to do. We’ll have a game plan in place for such a great team, but they’re in a different place than we are.”

The Lakers have two first-round picks, which they are only open to trade if they get a star or players who can help win in the short and long term.