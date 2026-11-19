The Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday to extend their winning streak to nine games.

The Lakers came back from an 18-point deficit to force overtime and earn the hard-fought 118-114 win.

Quentin Grimes was the hero for the Lakers, scoring 47 points and making 10 3-point shots. He forced overtime with a clutch shot from beyond the arc with two seconds remaining.

Luka Doncic extended his 30-point scoring streak to 11 games after finishing with 36 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Lakers Benefit From Missed Calls

On Wednesday, the NBA released the Last 2-Minute report for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets game.

The league confirmed that referees made four incorrect no-calls in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime. Three of those missed calls favored the Lakers, which could have affected the outcome of the game.

With around 24 seconds left, Luka Doncic should have been called for a personal foul on Brandon Miller rather than a jumpball. Miller would have shot two free throws that could have put the game out of reach for the Lakers.

“Doncic (LAL) initiates contact with Miller’s (CHA) arm prior to making any contact with the ball. A foul on Doncic should have been called instead of a jump ball,” the L2M report read.

The next incorrect non-call was with five seconds remaining, and it was on Doncic again. He should have been called for traveling after he moved his pivot foot after his gather. He ended up passing the ball to Quentin Grimes, who hit the game-tying 3-point shot to force overtime.

The third incorrect non-call that favored the Lakers happened in overtime. Collin Sexton inadvertently hit Naz Reid in the face, which caused it to bleed, with the L2M report calling it “more than marginal contact.”

The Lakers were not in the penalty, so the Hornets would not have shot free throws to tie the game or take the lead.

Nevertheless, the Hornets were up by 18 points at one point and could have put the game away.

One Missed Call Went Against The Lakers

The only incorrect non-call that favored the Charlotte Hornets was a missed personal foul call on Grant Williams to Collin Sexton in overtime. Williams made contact with Sexton that affected his shot, but the referees missed it.

But can the Hornets file a protest because of the missed calls that favored the Lakers?

No, L2M reports are published by the league for transparency.

The Hornets dropped to 4-10 for the season, while the Lakers sit atop the West standings at 13-2.