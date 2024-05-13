NBA Champion New Betting Favorite to Become Lakers Coach

Warriors lead assistant Kenny Atkinson, who won a championship with the franchise in 2022, could be on his way to Los Angeles. As of May 13, Atkinson was the odds-on favorite to be named the next head coach of the Lakers.

Atkinson previously interviewed for the Lakers coaching vacancy after the Rob Pelinka-led front office dismissed Frank Vogel in April 2022. Atkinson had, in fact, reportedly emerged as one of the frontrunners until Ham got the job.

Others who interviewed for the job in 2022 include Terry Stotts, Adrian Griffin, Charles Lee and Mark Jackson. Stotts, like Atkinson, has once again emerged as a candidate in the Lakers’ bi-annual coaching search in 2024. Even Lee was reportedly a target but the Celtics assistant was announced as the next coach of the Hornets on May 9.

Atkinson would bring veteran savvy and pedigree to the Lakers head coaching seat, one of the most high-profile coaching gigs in sports. Besides his contributions to the Warriors’ title run in 2022, Atkinson is credited for instilling a winning culture in Brooklyn during his four-year stint with the Nets between the 2016-17 and the 2019-20 seasons. Many credit Atkinson’s head coaching job in Brooklyn as the reason the team acquired free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019. Although Atkinson didn’t get an opportunity to coach those superstars, he found his footing as an assistant to Steve Kerr in Golden State, a role he excelled at.

Atkinson Has Respect of Peers

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, for example, has repeatedly raved about the job Atkinson has done as part of his staff. Kerr was particularly thankful to Atkinson for turning down the head coaching job with the Hornets in 2022 to remain in Golden State.

“We’re lucky to have him back, especially losing Mike Brown, I need Kenny, and I’m thrilled he’s back,” Kerr said in June 2022, via Sports Illustrated.

Atkinson, too, has spoken glowingly of his time sitting under the learning tree of Kerr. In an interview with 95.7’s The Game” in March 2023, Atkinson said he hopes to use the lessons he’s learned from Kerr and apply them to his future endeavors in the league.

Play

Who will be the Next Lakers Coach?

On May 13, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers were expected to start their process of contacting coaching candidates “in the coming days” with an initial focus on assistants and ex-head coaches they haven’t previously interviewed. The likes of Atkinson and Stotts would fit that bill.

The report added that active assistant coaches such as the Miami Heat’s Chris Quinn and the New Orleans Pelicans’ James Borrego were first on that list. It was further noted that Lakers VP of Basketball Operations and general manager Rob Pelinka had been doing his due diligence on several candidates, including ESPN analyst JJ Redick.

“The initial wave of requests for interview permission will be with those the organization hasn’t met with in previous searches, or simply knows less than other candidates,” read the report.

The Lakers are not expected to rush the process of finalizing their next head coach. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported on May 10 that the Lakers front office is “casting a wide net” and looking at a long list of candidates rather than rushing to a decision.