Lakers Linked to Talented Big Man in Latest Mock Draft, According to Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers have to figure out a way to improve in the frontcourt. After getting swept by the Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, that was the weakest link. It’s clear that this should be the top priority in terms of adding personnel this summer.

Los Angeles has to make some big decisions in terms of who they want to bring back. Several key players are free agents, including LeBron James. However, they still need depth in the frontcourt. They might be able to add some in the 2026 NBA Draft.

One draft expert has the Lakers taking a talented big man to help them with that problem.

Lakers Linked to Chris Cenac Jr. in Latest Mock Draft

In a mock draft from Draft Insider Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, he has the Lakers selecting Chris Cenac Jr. from Houston. Cenac Jr. stands at 6’10 and has a lot of raw talent. He only played one year of college basketball, as he is headed to the pros based on pure talent.

Vecenie notes that he is a high-upside prospect that the Lakers wouldn’t mind taking a swing on despite some production questions.

“Cenac has been an exceptionally difficult prospect to find a home for, as well. The consensus seems to be that he’s going to go somewhere in the top 20, but the feedback I get from teams is that he’s more like a late first-rounder. He’s seen as a high-upside swing for teams that can afford to be patient and wait for him to improve his feel for the game,” Vecenie wrote.

In his lone year at Houston, Cenac Jr. averaged 9.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in just 24.8 minutes per game. He also shot only 48.5 percent from the field. However, he can shoot a little bit from distance. Cenac Jr. shot 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Los Angeles is Looking For Some Draft Luck

This is supposed to be one of the best drafts in recent NBA history. The Lakers are hoping to get some draft luck because of that. They own the 25th pick in the draft, so they are hoping this draft has depth. The talent at the top of the draft is pretty much undisputed.

Cenac. Jr. is one of those players who could either be a great steal or a waste of a pick. Rob Pelinka will have to do his due diligence on prospects late in the first round. That is where some incredible value can be had, if GMs know where to look.

Whichever player they draft could give Lakers fans some insight as to who they might keep in free agency. They will have a ton of cap space, so using that wisely will be key, as well. The draft is the first step in the retooling that LA will be doing this offseason.