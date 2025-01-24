Lakers Mega-Trade Proposal Swaps Anthony Davis for LeBron’s Other Buddy

Bill Simmons of The Ringer proposed a mega-trade that could keep the Los Angeles Lakers competitive while getting younger to prepare for the post-LeBron James era.

Simmon’s trade idea is to send Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors for James’ other buddy, Draymond Green, a young Davis’ replacement in Trayce Jackson-Davis and a rising star in Jonathan Kuminga, plus a slew of draft capital.

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Draymond Green, Dennis Schröder, Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 pick swap

Golden State Warriors receive: Anthony Davis

“It’s a pretty good trade,” Simmons said on his podcast. “The [Lakers] are getting Draymond, Schröder, Kuminga. They get to roll the dice on Jackson-Davis. And if you’re the Warriors, you still have enough left, and you’re going to build around Davis and Curry going down the stretch, and you could probably get creative with some other moves. It’s kind of fun.”

In Simmons’ trade scenario, the Lakers split Davis into spare parts that could still help James possibly contend in the final years of his career while also having a safety net when he retires.

“That trade I laid out — if that actually happened — would be one of the most fun trade moments of the 21st century. There’s so much going on in that trade in all different directions,” Simmons said.

Anthony Davis is Lakers’ Best Trade Chip

The Lakers’ reluctance to make an all-in move with their remaining draft capital could only mean they don’t see this iteration of their team a piece or two away from contending for championship.

But Davis and James believe otherwise as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that they are “growing concerned” with the Lakers’ ability to improve by the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“James, a four-time champion, and Davis, a one-time champ, have expressed that they want the franchise to make moves to contend for a championship, with the co-stars believing the Lakers are potentially a piece or two away, sources said,” Charania wrote.

James is one of the only two active NBA players — the other is Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal — who has a no-trade clause in their contracts that makes it less likely, but not impossible to move.

The 40-year-old James is also inclined to finish his career with the Lakers franchise which became clear when his camp shot down the Warriors’ trade attempt last year. And as an aging star, it’s tougher for the Lakers to get the kind of value that Davis could command in the trade market.

Thus, in Simmon’s trade proposal, the Lakers sell high on Davis before age and injuries catch up with him or his growing concern turns into discontent.

Draymond Green ‘Get to Play’ With Lebron James

In Simmons’ mind, Green would welcome a trade to the Lakers.

After all, Green has a house in Los Angeles. He spends his summer there.

Green and James are close friends and both under the same agency, Klutch Sports. It was this connection that made Green, the prime mover of the Warriors’ LeBron pursuit last year.

“I think the only team that you could talk yourself into this being a realistic scenario is the Lakers because Draymond gets to live in Los Angeles and play with Lebron,” Simmons continued. “Draymond might be like this, ‘Sounds great. I’ve always wanted to be on the Lakers, let’s do it.’”