Viral Bronny James Video Turns Heads at Lakers Training Camp

Third-year Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James may really be primed for a breakout session.

During Day 1 of the team’s training, James turned heads for his defensive intensity and shooting accuracy. Swish Cultures’ Jordan Richard reported that the 21-year-old guard was the last player to leave the Lakers’ El Segundo facility, sharing a now-viral video of him draining several three-pointers in a row.

Additional footage showed Bronny going after his teammates with ferocity on defense, an effort Walker Kessler highlighted in his post-practice interview.

Bronny James Enters Year 3

If James continues to impress in training camp, he’s likely to make the final Lakers roster for the 2026-27 season. There were earlier murmurs that the Lakers will waive one of Bronny, Jaden Hardy or Dalton Knecht trim their roster size from 16 to 15. The Lakers are expected to take a final call on their roster at some point during preseason.

James has also been saying all the right things as he tries to carve a career in the NBA. He made it clear on Media Day that he wants to step out of the shadow of his father, LeBron James, who left the Lakers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers this summer.

“You guys know me as Bronny. My real name is LeBron,” Bronny said.

“I’ve been doing this for however long.

“It’s a motivating factor for me just getting up every day and trying to prove myself as Bronny instead of LeBron,” he added via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Lakers High on Bronny James

When LeBron James parted for the Sixers, there was chatter that the Lakers could trade Bronny to avoid an awkward scenario. However, multiple reports have since suggested that the Lakers view Bronny as a key part of their future and plan to invest in him.

Bronny said that he and his father have yet to chat about not longer being teammates.

“We’re men of very little words when it comes to talking about business and what we’re going to do and how we feel about each other. So, it wasn’t really much [discussion] to be honest with you,” James said of the relationship with his father.

“He’s got his own path, and I got my own. He knows that I want to make a name for myself, and I want to continue my career and keep growing as a player. And he knows that I want to focus on that. So, he decided to do that.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick is also excited for Bronny’s third season in the league.

“Bronny – that guy’s good,” Redick told ESPN LA 710 recently.

“He’s a good basketball player. We’re excited to have him, and we’re excited to coach him this year.”

Bronny is expected to play behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, sharing backup guard minutes with Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy and rookie Cameron Carr. Versatile wings Quentin Grimes and Matisse Thybulle are likely to play multiple positions.

The Lakers open their campaign against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.