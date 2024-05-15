Lakers’ Draft Target Bronny James Clears the Air on Potentially Playing With Dad LeBron

NBA Draft prospect Bronny James made it clear that playing with his father LeBron James is not at the top of his priority even as the Los Angeles Lakers are very open to potentially drafting him, according to The Athletic.

“When I get there, I don’t think it would be just like me and my dad,” Bronny James told reporters at the Draft Combine in Chicago, per Michael Scotto of Hoosphype. “I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad. That’s not my mindset right now at all. I’m just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me from there.”

I asked Bronny James what would it mean to him if he played with his dad, LeBron James, on the Lakers. He replied, “When I get there, I don’t think it would be just like me and my dad. I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad.… pic.twitter.com/zjcHQYRvCj — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 14, 2024

In 2022, James senior told The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd that his last year in the NBA “will be played with my son.”

But James has since changed his stance, telling ESPN in January that he would consider it fulfilled if Bronny steps on an NBA court with him “either in the same uniform or a matchup against him.”

The Lakers superstar has a $51.4 million player option which he needs to decide on June 29, two days after the NBA Draft. By then, James would know if the Lakers follow through on their openness to fulfill his father-and-son dream.

Bronny James Turns Heads in NBA Combine Drills

Bronny James was off to an impressive start at the NBA Draft Combine as he logged in a 40.5-inch vertical and made 19-of-25 3-pointers, including hitting 12 in a row to close the drill.

Bleacher Report’s draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman said it was a promising showing for the one-and-done freshman, who overcame a cardiac arrest last summer to continue playing basketball.

“While scouts don’t typically put heavy stock into shooting drills, it was still promising to see James restore some of the shotmaking credibility he brought to USC, considering he only hit 16-of-60 threes during his one season.