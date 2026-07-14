Lakers’ Bronny James Gets Key Update Amid Rumors Involving Father, LeBron: Report

Rumors have started to fill up free agency while the NBA world continues to wait for the answer from LeBron James in free agency.

James, 41, will be joining a new team this offseason, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported at the start of free agency. The former Lakers superstar has already decided that he won’t be rejoining Los Angeles.

This has raised a growing question regarding LeBron’s son and teammate, Bronny James. The 21-year-old remains on the Lakers roster despite rumors of him following in his father’s footsteps. The Athletic’s Dan Woike has shut down these rumors.

“While LeBron and Bronny playing together as teammates was one of the more incredible storylines following the 2024 NBA Draft, assumptions that the father and son staying linked going forward are false, according to league sources who were granted anonymity to discuss front-office strategies,” the insider wrote. “LeBron’s departure from the Lakers after eight seasons isn’t viewed as anything related to Bronny’s standing with the team.”

Lakers Guarantee Bronny James’ Contract for 2026-27 Season

Heading into the offseason, the Lakers had the option to waive Bronny James and his $2.3 million salary for the 2026-27 season. Los Angeles decided to commit to the 21-year-old by fully guaranteeing James’ contract.

Bronny James will make $2.3 million in 2026-27.

James has continued to make steps forward since getting drafted into the NBA in 2024. His usage in JJ Redick’s rotation has gone up each year. Through 42 games (one start) last season, James averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per game on 40.9/38.6/85.7 shooting splits.

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With James continuing to improve, “he might be too good for the G League as he heads into his third professional season,” Dan Woike added.

In a revamped Lakers squad, Bronny James will look to compete for playing time alongside other Los Angeles guards. This includes Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, and 2026 first-round pick Cameron Carr.

Lakers Make Offseason Moves Post-LeBron James Era

Since learning that LeBron James won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers next season, the franchise has made quick work of improving its roster.

Los Angeles’ biggest move so far this summer included a sign-and-trade deal for center Walker Kessler. After failing to strike a deal with the Utah Jazz, the Lakers sent multiple first-round picks to Utah to land Kessler, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

On the same day, July 1, Los Angeles agreed to contracts with free agents Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton.

On top of this, Los Angeles has added Kevon Looney and Ziaire Williams in free agency and traded Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jaden Hardy.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost Marcus Smart to the Houston Rockets and Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency. These moves marked their biggest losses this summer.