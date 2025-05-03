Bronny James Reveals If He Thinks It’s Time for LeBron James to Retire

Like father like son, and both LeBron James and his son, Bronny, were part of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ legacy in 2025. Although the team’s season ended in the first round of the playoffs, it was still special for these two to be able to play together for the first time.

Of course, LeBron is fielding questions about whether he’ll be returning to the NBA next season and, if he does, if he’ll be back with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, Bronny is speaking out about whether he thinks it’s time for his father to hang up the sneakers or go for another round.

LeBron James Retirement Talk

When asked about retirement immediately following the Lakers’ season-ending loss to the Timberwolves April 30, LeBron said it would be a family decision. “Something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens,” he said. “And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play.”

“I don’t know,” LeBron added regarding how much longer he planned to play in the NBA. “I don’t have an answer to that.”

In the same press conference, LeBron gushed over what it was like to play ball with his son, Bronny, stating, “To be able to play the game that I love and to be able to be alongside my son, this whole year has been one of the most gratifying, satisfying journeys I’ve ever been on.”

So, does Bronny want his dad back next season? The answer is yes.

Speaking with Fox Sports, Bronny made it very clear he wants his dad to return for another season as a member of the Lakers.

“Yeah, for sure,” Bronny told Fox Sports in a May 1 interview. “However long he can come back for, it’s always a pleasure being around him. He’s locked in. The stuff he does for his body and the preparation and stuff like that, I want to take full advantage of it.”

Bronny Says It’s a ‘Blessing’ to Learn From LeBron

Bronny also said it was “a blessing” to be able to play with and learn from his father.

“Being able to learn from him, not only as a player, but as a dad. It’s a different type of relationship,” Bronny said. “I try to take full advantage of it because it’s something that a lot of people can’t have. It was an amazing experience for me. And I’m looking forward to learning more from him, if he’s still here or not, either way. But I’m just looking forward to it.”

Bronny has also brushed off criticism about favoritism for being LeBron’s son, telling The Athletic in March, “My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other. Put my head down and come to work and be positive every day.”

LeBrone shares children LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., Bryce Maximus and Zhuri Nova with wife Savannah James.