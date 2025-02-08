Savannah James Holds Breath as Bronny Reveals Condition After Scary Fall

Savannah James held her breath when her son Bronny James took a scary fall following a poster dunk and lay on his back for a while.

But Bronny, Savannah and LeBron James‘ eldest son, survived the scary moment to drop a game-high 28 points, leading the South Bay Lakers to a 122-104 rout of the Valley Suns Friday night, Feb. 7, at UCLA Health Training Center.

“I’m good,” Bronny said after the win. “I’m a tough cookie as they say, I’m going to be alright.”

Bronny just shrugged it off the as he’d had scarier moments than that fall, none scarier than the cardiac arrest he suffered before his one-and-done season at USC that threatened not only his basketball career but his life.

“It’s a dream come true,” Bronny said of playing for the Lakers. “I’m just happy I’m able to play basketball again every day.”

Bronny led all scorers as he shot 12-of-23 from the field. He added six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Bronny’s Marked Improvement

The Lakers rookie guard scored 10 points in the first quarter that set the tone for the victory as South Bay never trailed since the Suns took a 3-0 lead from the opening tip.

Bronny’s dunk at the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter gave South Bay a 113-87 lead.

South Bay improved to 5-10 with their second straight victory.

Selected 55th overall in the last NBA draft, Bronny became the most scrutinized second-round pick in history because of his father and his lackluster lone season at USC.

But slowly, Bronny is finding the form that made him a McDonald All-Star in high school with South Bay in the G League.

Bronny is now averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals in the G League regular season while shooting 43% overall and 39% from the 3-point line.

While Bronny is not part in the Lakers regular rotation in the NBA, he’s shown marked improvement over his last three games there. He had a career-high five points against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 30 then hit his first career 3-pointer against the Clippers on Feb. 4.

Over his last three NBA games, Bronny is averaging 3.3 points on 43% shooting and 1.0 assists in 6.7 minutes.

LeBron Surpasses MJ

It has been a good week for LeBron and Bronny.

LeBron broke Michael Jordan’s record as the oldest player in NBA history to have a 40-point game in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 120-112 win against his rival, Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Feb. 6.

LeBron is 34 days older than when Jordan did it on Feb. 21, 2003, when he scored 43 points on 18-of-30 shooting, with 10 rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block in a Washington Wizards 89-86 win over the New Jersey Nets (now Brooklyn Nets).

LeBron did it in only 25 shots, scoring 42 points and added 17 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and a block.

It was a full circle moment for LeBron, who is also the youngest player in league history to score 40 in a game when he scored 41 as a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Nets on March 27, 2004. He was 19 years and 88 days old.

There may not be another NBA career like LeBron is having in terms of its longevity of greatness.