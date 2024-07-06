Proposed NBA Trade Has Lakers Land $215 Million Star for D-Lo Package

The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to make a significant addition in NBA free agency. Another potential option for the Lakers to explore is a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bulls for two-time All-Star Zach LaVine.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha floated a potential trade that has Los Angeles sending some combination of D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and either Gabe Vincent or Jarred Vanderbilt. The NBA insider also pondered whether the Bulls could be willing to send the Lakers a first-round pick in exchange for taking on the three remaining seasons of a five-year, $215 million contract.

“I think the Lakers could make it work if they really want to,” Buha explained during a July 5, 2024, YouTube live stream titled, “Lakers Q&A: Trade targets, Lauri Markkanen, free-agency options, LA’s rank in West.” “From a cap sheet perspective of like matching salaries, it would have to be something like D-Lo, Rui and then you could go Vando or Gabe and you’re basically right there. Zach’s making $43 million next year, so you could get in that ballpark with those three guys.

“Now, it is a three-for-one trade. I’m sure Chicago would likely try to put someone else in the deal, just from like a roster construction perspective of they don’t really want to take on two extra contracts. So, that could be a haggling point and then if they’re willing to give up a first-round pick.”

The Lakers Could Potentially Gain Future 1st-Round Picks From the Bulls for Trading for Zach LaVine’s $215 Million Deal

“There is no market for Zach Lavine. They are trying to give him away and attach a first round pick. I’ve been told that by multiple, multiple people.” (via @BobbyMarks42) pic.twitter.com/IcpNq8BgV0 — The Trade Deadline (@_TradeDeadline) June 30, 2024

LaVine’s sizable remaining contract combined with a $43 million cap hit in 2024-25 have likely played a role in the Bulls’ inability to find a desirable trade. There’s also the reality that LaVine is coming off a season-ending foot injury that required surgery.

LaVine played in just 25 games last season averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 34.9% from long range. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that there is “no market” for LaVine, and Chicago may have to attach future draft picks in order to deal the former All-Star.

“Literally, there is no market for Zach LaVine,” Marks explained in a June 30 YouTube video hours before the start of NBA free agency. “They are trying to give him away and attach a first-round pick. I’ve been told that by multiple, multiple people and that is not happening.”

Do the Lakers Have an Interest in Zach LaVine?

Given the lack of a market for LaVine, the guard could be attainable for Los Angeles, but it is unclear if the Lakers are interested in the Bulls veteran. Buha noted that a backcourt with LaVine and Austin Reaves presents a lot of challenges for the Lakers. While Los Angeles could make a deal work, the Lakers insider is skeptical about the franchise wanting to add the two-time All-Star.

“I’m a bit skeptical [of LaVine’s fit], especially if the Lakers are keeping Austin,” Buha added. “… Just because looking at an Austin, Zach LaVine backcourt, I think it poses some of the similar problems as like an Austin-D-Lo backcourt. Zack LaVine is a better player than D-Lo, but there kind of similar players in terms of strengths and weaknesses.”