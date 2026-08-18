Buss Family Releases Statement in Response to Jeanie Buss Fighting to Keep Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are now owned by Bob Iger and Josh Kushner. Mark Walter made the decision to sell his majority stake to them. Five of the Buss siblings want to sell their minority stake to Iger and Kushner, as well. Jeanie Buss does not.

Jeanie Buss made a statement through her lawyer that she will be fighting the sale. She wants to remain the governor of the Lakers, which was the agreement she made with Walter when the franchise was sold to him. Now, the other Buss siblings have released a statement.

Buss Family Releases Statement on Lakers Amid Jeanie Buss Fight

Jim, Johnny, Janie, Joey and Jesse Buss released a statement to Shams Charania of ESPN about the fight that Jeanie Buss has said will occur.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have never been just a basketball team. They have been one of the greatest privileges of our lives. Our focus has always been on what we believe is best for the Lakers, the fans who have supported this franchise for generations, and the greater Los Angeles community.”

“Johnny, Jimmy, Janie, Joey and Jesse have made the decision to sell the family’s remaining stake, and we remain united in that decision. We intend to move forward thoughtfully, respectfully and through the appropriate process.”

After that, the statement made clear that they support the vision that Iger and Kushner have for the future of the team.

“We have tremendous respect for Bob Iger and Josh Kushner and believe they understand what the Lakers represent to Los Angeles and our incredibly loyal fan base. We are confident they will honor everything this franchise stands for while building upon the foundation our father created.”

At no point in the statement did they mention Jeanie. As the governor of the Lakers, Jeanie has essentially fired all of her siblings from their various positions within the organization. That could be in play here as this fight continues.

The Lakers Will Still Be Owned by Bob Iger and Josh Kushner

Regardless of this fight, LA will still be owned by Iger and Kushner. They will be making the decisions moving forward. If Jeanie Buss loses this fight, she will not be the governor of the team anymore. That means Iger and Kushner can bring someone else in to make the decisions.

That could also mean that the future of Rob Pelinka is unclear. Pelinka was hired by Buss as the GM back in 2017. He is the one who facilitated the Luka Doncic trade. Doncic is now the centerpiece of the franchise and will be for years to come.

It is unclear how long this fight between Buss family members will take. Regardless, it will likely be an ugly one. As far as Los Angeles is concerned, they are ready for training camp to begin.