The LeBron James-Los Angeles Lakers era has ended. After eight seasons, James told the Lakers he would hit the NBA free agency market without a thought of returning to the Lakers.

A few months ago, it seemed James’ future would be retirement or head back to the Lakers on a one-year deal.

But as the months passed by–and the critical pieces about LeBron’s tenure hit the net–it started to become clear that James’ stint with the Lakers could be seen as rocky.

The former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins dished his thoughts on James’ Lakers tenure.

Lakers Get Called Out By 4-Time NBA All-Star For LeBron James Reason

“I don’t like the way he was treated in LA,” Cousins said on the Road Trippin’ Show.

“You can’t really speak on his behalf, or we paid by Klutch, all this goofy [expletive], but for the most part, I grew up in the era watching Bron, like create the blueprint for the next guys coming up. So, I think he’s a legend in this game hands down. I don’t think there’s really much for him to prove in this game anymore. I think he’s solidified in his legend, but I think as of right now, it’s just about giving him what he deserves.”

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A lot has been made about James’ eight seasons with the Lakers, but it’s hard to consider the run unsuccessful.

He was an All-Star in each season, and averaged 25.9 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game over 479 games.

The Lakers managed to win the NBA Finals in 2020. While they didn’t take home as many trophies as they had hoped when they initially signed LeBron, they received a superstar-quality player who delivered a title to the town.

Not every team can say that about the big-name free agent acquisitions they bring in.

LeBron James’ Next Move

Now that the Lakers are moving forward with Luka Doncic at the head of the snake, without LeBron James sharing the spotlight, the star forward will join a new situation for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Cousins just wants LeBron to receive his proper credit wherever he goes, and James reportedly just wants basketball happiness.

That could be in Cleveland, Miami, Golden State, Philadelphia, or maybe even Minnesota. No matter what, Cousins just hopes that the next organization treats him properly.