Lakers Trade Proposal Adds $95 Million Shooter in 4-Player Deal

Is it Lakers trade season yet? The Olympics are behind us, and the possibility of a Lauri Markkanen trade has, too, been put to bed now that he’s signed a new contract with the Jazz. Around the league, those were seen as the two big obstacles to rekindling the NBA’s rather stagnant trade market.

That’s good news for Lakers fans who have been hoping that the team will do something—anything—to upgrade the roster on hand. Problem is, the Lakers themselves are not too keen on making moves at this point, and teams around the league have been content to hold their pieces.

Jerami Grant remains a possibility, but only if the Blazers significantly lower their asking price. The more realistic option could well be a guy on a rebuilding team who would fit the Lakers’ plans a bit more neatly: Nets forward Cam Johnson.

While initial indications are that the Nets are not actively shopping Johnson, they’d certainly listen to offers. The question is whether the Lakers would be able to put together anything of real value in an offer for Johnson.

Cam Johnson on the Block?

At 28, Johnson is not exactly on the rebuilding timeline that the Nets are looking for. Still, they’re not going to give him away.

“You don’t get the sense they’re knocking down doors to move him,” one NBA executive told Heavy Sports. “I think they’ll get to that point, either in the next few weeks or before the (trade) deadline. He does a lot of good things for you, he can shoot, pretty good defender, good guy to have in the locker room. The contract is not bad, either. So, there will be a market for him if they get that ball rolling.”

The Lakers would be one of the teams expected to have interest. The Warriors, Kings and Spurs, too, and probably more.

Johnson’s injury history would be a concern. He has played 283 out of 391 possible games in his career, and was limited to 100 games in his last two seasons. Still, the number that should entice the Lakers is 39.2, which is Johnson’s career shooting percentage on 3-pointers. The Lakers want more floor-stretchers, and Johnson plays the role well. L.A. made just 11.8 3-pointers per game in 2023-24, which ranked 24th in the NBA. New coach JJ Redick wants them to get a lot better at that.

Lakers Badly Need Shooting

Johnson is entering the second year of a four-year, $94.5 million contract he signed in Phoenix before he was dealt to Brooklyn. Because of their proximity to the NBA luxury tax’s “second apron” the Lakers can’t take back more money than they send out in a trade.

The Lakers would need to part with one of the future draft picks they have on hand to have any chance at a deal. The team has been reluctant to do so but if they really want to improve this group, one of the picks will have to go. The Lakers could also include last year’s first-round pick, Jalen Hood-Schifino, to give the Nets another rebuilding piece.

The total deal would be D’Angelo Russell, Christian Wood, JHS and the team’s 2029 first-rounder for Johnson. The Lakers would be light at point guard if they made that move, but if Gabe Vincent is healthy, the team should be able to cover those minutes.

“He is the kind of guy they’re looking for,” the executive said. “I don’t think they really want to make any moves but the only moves they would make would be to bring in some shooting, especially if it’s a big guy who can shoot. And he’s a big guy who can shoot.”