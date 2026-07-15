Lakers Rookie Makes Bold Statement That JJ Redick and Fans Will Love

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive NBA Summer League campaign on Tuesday night, cruising to a 99-85 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

After missing Saturday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks with a thumb injury, first-round pick Cameron Carr returned in style, once again showcasing the two-way upside that has made him one of the breakout performers of the summer.

The 21-year-old led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting in 29 minutes, knocking down three three-pointers while adding one rebound, two assists, and one block.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick was in attendance as Carr continued to strengthen his case for meaningful NBA minutes during his upcoming rookie season.

Lakers Rookie Reveals Winning Mentality After Latest Victory

Carr’s latest performance further reinforced the belief that Los Angeles may have found a long-term two-way contributor with its first-round selection.

His comments after the game, however, may have impressed just as much as his performance on the court.

“I’m here to play basketball, I’m not here to be a pretty boy,” he said postgame.

“We’re here to win it, we’re not here to play around. We’re here to win it. That’s what we came to do. Job not done.”

Carr has backed up that mentality with his play throughout Summer League.

The rookie has consistently been one of the Lakers’ most productive performers, combining scoring with encouraging flashes on both ends of the floor.

While Summer League is primarily viewed as a developmental environment, Carr’s mindset appears focused on something bigger than individual statistics.

His comments reflect a player determined to build winning habits, an approach that is likely to resonate with both the Lakers coaching staff and fanbase.

The victory improved Los Angeles to a perfect 3-0 in Las Vegas after a 2-1 showing at the California Classic in San Francisco.

The Lakers are now one of just four unbeaten teams remaining in Summer League.

Carr Continues Building Strong Case for Roster Role

Tuesday’s performance was another reminder of why excitement continues to grow around Carr’s long-term potential.

The former Baylor standout once again looked composed at both ends of the floor and, notably, finished the game without committing a single turnover.

Through five Summer League appearances across the California Classic and Las Vegas, Carr is averaging 18.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 block in 25.1 minutes per game.

He is shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.1% from three-point range while attempting 7.4 shots from beyond the arc each contest.

Despite his productive offensive performances, Carr has repeatedly pointed to his defense as the area he wants to improve most.

“I gotta be better, I gotta be a lot better defensively,” he said after last Friday’s opener. “I can get as many deflections as I want, but if you give up a straight line drive, you still can’t help anybody.”

“So I gotta be a lot better defensively, be more aware, talk and don’t be a lapse. Don’t be an area that people can go at.”

That self-awareness could ultimately accelerate his path to NBA minutes.

With a 42-inch vertical leap, a 7-foot-1 wingspan, and a clear commitment to improving defensively, Carr possesses many of the physical and mental traits the Lakers value in a young wing.

If Carr continues to pair his comments with his on-court production, he will strengthen his case for meaningful NBA minutes under Redick this season.