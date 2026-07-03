Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Sends Bold Message Ahead of NBA Summer League Debut

While the Los Angeles Lakers are busy reshaping their roster following LeBron James‘ departure, some of their young prospects will be playing at the 2026 NBA Summer League.

The Lakers are set to play the Golden State Warriors as part of the 2026 California Classic, the opening showcase before games move to Las Vegas.

Some of the Lakers players set to see action against Golden State are Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero, Chris Mañon, Peter Suder and Robbie Avila.

Cameron Carr’s Bold Message Ahead of Lakers Summer League Debut

Speaking to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Cameron Carr opened up about his motivation to prove his doubters wrong.

Carr remains confident in his ability to show that he was the best guard in the 2026 NBA Draft. He has always felt that he was better than everybody, and he’s looking to prove it with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s good motivation,” Carr said. “And my why is just to be better and show people that I’m better than a lot of the people that are put in front of me. That’s the chip on my shoulder — the fire on my feet.”

Carr’s father, former NBA player Chris Carr, understands that he’ll be biased about his son, but he also believes wholeheartedly that many overlooked him.

The elder Carr played for the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics from 1995 to 2001.

Cameron Carr Selection Praised

The Los Angeles Lakers had to trade up one spot to get Cameron Carr, but many draft experts thought it was worth it.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley thought Carr could have been drafted earlier, but he landed in a perfect scenario in Hollywood.

“It is entirely easy to envision him in a three-and-D role, although he needs to get stronger and more comfortable playing with physicality to really thrive in it,” Buckley wrote. “It also takes a good amount of optimism to picture him growing beyond that label, since his handle lacks wiggle, and his playmaking lacks vision.” “This is awesome value at this spot in the draft, and Carr’s play-finishing should shine alongside a shot-creator like Luka Doncic.”

Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo! Sports and Stephen Noh of The Sport Tribune shared the same sentiment and praised the Lakers for getting Carr.

Play

Meanwhile, USA Today’s Bryan Kalbrosky raved about Carr’s potential as a scorer and defender.

“Arguably the best athlete of anyone, especially among prospects in this range, Carr also provides value as someone who can stretch the floor as a shooter as well,” Kalbrosky wrote. “With a wingspan nearly 7-foot-1, he should make a defensive impact breaking up passing lanes and blocking shots as well.”

It’s worth noting that Carr scored 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds during a scrimmage at the NBA Draft Combine. He also hit six 3-point shots.