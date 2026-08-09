Ex-Lakers Star Gets Candid About 18-Year Legacy In The NBA

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard and the 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook wants his legacy to go beyond the NBA courts.

Talking to CNN, Westbrook opened up about his longtime mission of reaching out to different communities throughout his NBA career.

Westbrook said his legacy should be defined by how many people he helps outside the court, instead of what he leaves behind in his nearly two-decade NBA career.

“My legacy is the impact I will have had on the lives of others,” Westbrook said.

Russell Westbrook’s Initiatives In Lakers’ Home City And Other Areas

Westbrook has built a longstanding initiative to help communities in Los Angeles, his hometown and where the Lakers and the Clippers play. Westbrook played for both the Lakers and the Clippers in his career.

Westbrook also had programs in communities in Oklahoma City, where he had the most success as part of the Thunder organization.

Westbrook played 11 stellar seasons for the Thunder after being drafted fourth overall in 2008. He became an eight-time All-Star, won the 2016-2017 NBA MVP award, and averaged a historic triple-double across multiple seasons before being traded in 2019.

Westbrook’s outreach initiatives are primarily managed through his “Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation,” which focuses on education, workforce development, mental health, and affordable housing.

Driven by the personal motto “Why Not?”, the foundation provides structural, long-term support to youth and families across South Los Angeles and Altadena.

“Everything starts with the community and the impact I can have,” Westbrook said. “It’s truly the guiding thread of everything I do. I grew up here. I’ve been coming to this park since I was 8 years old. Being able to come back here, thirty years later, and organize this kind of thing year after year is a true blessing.”

“Honestly, it sometimes keeps me up at night. I’m constantly looking for new ways to have an impact on the lives of others. My legacy is what I’ve done with what God gave me to help others and have an impact on their lives.”

On the court, Westbrook has already played 18 seasons in the NBA, spent with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and Sacramento Kings.

Westbrook is currently a free agent and is waiting for an NBA team to sign him for his 19th season in the league.

What Russell Westbrook Wants From His Next NBA Team

Russell Westbrook has one thing he wants to see from his next NBA team. Westbrook wants to see an NBA team show their desire for him before signing with them, regardless of the squad’s chance for an NBA title.

“There’s so many different things that have to align for you to be able to win a championship in this league,” Westbrook said in his exit interview from the Kings last season. “But sometimes you can be in the position, and it don’t work out. That’s it. So for me, it’s just being in a place where I’m wanted, having fun, enjoying the game. To me, that’s what’s important.”

Westbrook also talked about how his inner circle and family motivate him to keep going in his NBA career.

“I have a bunch of people that support (me) in my entire career, and also a bunch that don’t,” Westbrook said. “I think the combination of both and of my family, who have been in my corner throughout my career since Day 1, allows me to be able to keep going until I can’t no more.”

Westbrook has been rumored ot many teams this offseason, including the Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, and even the Thunder.

Westbrook showed he can still be a serviceable player last season, appearing in 64 games and averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 29.0 minutes per contest.