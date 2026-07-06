Lakers Draft Duo Flashing Serious Upside in Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ newest draft picks are beginning to make their mark as Summer League gets underway.

On Sunday, 2026 first-round selection Cameron Carr continued his impressive start in purple and gold, leading the Lakers with 26 points and eight rebounds in a 93-91 double-overtime victory over the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, 2025 second-round pick Adou Thiero added 13 points and three steals, once again showcasing the athleticism and defensive versatility that complemented Carr throughout the contest.

The early returns from both young wings are an encouraging sign for Los Angeles, particularly after an offseason that has created additional opportunities on the perimeter.

Lakers Draft Duo Continue Strong Summer League Starts

Carr finished 7-of-16 from the field against Miami but remained red hot from beyond the arc, knocking down four of his nine three-point attempts.

Through two California Classic games, the 21-year-old has buried nine three-pointers while shooting an impressive 45.0% from deep.

Although it remains a small sample size, Carr’s perimeter shooting has been one of the biggest positives of the Lakers’ Summer League campaign, especially given that many rookies require time to adjust to the NBA game.

For the former Baylor standout, that transition has looked remarkably smooth so far.

Summer League is equally important for Thiero, who missed the 2025 edition and significant portions of his rookie season after suffering a knee injury.

The 22-year-old said Carr has approached his first professional experience like “a sponge,” but admitted both players are learning together as they lead the Lakers’ Summer League group.

“I can answer some of these questions, but I’m still asking questions myself,” Thiero said following Friday’s opener, via the Los Angeles Times. “So we going to have to learn this, learn everything together.”

Carr and Thiero Already Showing Promising Chemistry

The chemistry between Carr and Thiero was already evident during the Lakers’ California Classic opener against the Golden State Warriors, despite the team’s lopsided 104-72 defeat.

Carr led Los Angeles with 19 points in his debut after knocking down five three-pointers, while Thiero contributed nine points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

“That’s a dynamic partnership between the two of them,” said Lakers Summer League coach Ty Abbott. “They did a really good job of playing with each other. There’s a good connection there. Adou, being unselfish, finds him and they just kind of play from there.”

“The connection that they have and their unselfishness for the two of them to work together, after, you know, five days, is great. Love to see that.”

While Thiero’s jump shot remains a work in progress, he has continued to flash the athleticism, defensive instincts, and relentless energy that convinced the Lakers to select him in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-7 forward fits the profile of the long, athletic, two-way wing that has become one of the league’s most coveted archetypes.

During his rookie season, Thiero spent time with the South Bay Lakers, where he showcased the different facets of his developing game.

Although much of the attention focused on his highlight-reel dunks, he quietly shot 10-of-20 from three-point range across 10 G League appearances, offering hope that he can continue developing into a reliable 3-and-D contributor.

Carr’s scoring ability and Thiero’s two-way potential have already given the Lakers reason for optimism, with both youngsters showing early signs they could develop into valuable, cost-controlled contributors off the bench in the seasons ahead.