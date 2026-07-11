Lakers Draft Duo Continue Flashing Upside in Summer League Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their 2026 NBA Summer League campaign in style on Friday, cruising to a 96-84 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Much of the attention once again centered on recent draft picks Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero, who continued the encouraging form they displayed during the California Classic.

Both youngsters also put injury concerns behind them after Thiero missed the California Classic finale against the San Antonio Spurs with a wrist injury, while Carr was held out of the second half of the same game because of an infected toe.

Young Lakers Wings Continue Encouraging Summer League Starts

Carr turned in another impressive all-around display, finishing with 18 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks while once again showcasing the two-way upside that made him a first-round selection.

The 21-year-old shot 7-of-13 from the field but connected on just one of his five three-point attempts.

After opening the California Classic by hitting nine of his first 20 shots from beyond the arc, Carr has cooled slightly, going 1-of-7 over his last game and a half.

Even so, it was another composed performance from the 6-foot-5 guard, who continues to impact the game on both ends of the floor.

Thiero, however, stole the spotlight as the Lakers built a lead that stretched to 20 points.

The second-year wing delivered his best performance of the summer, pouring in 20 points while producing four of his trademark high-flying dunks, including an eye-catching breakaway windmill slam in the second quarter.

The 22-year-old shot an efficient 8-of-14 from the field but remained scoreless from three-point range, missing all five of his attempts.

Through three Summer League appearances, Thiero is still searching for his first made three-pointer after going 0-for-8 from deep.

That did little to overshadow an outstanding two-way performance. In 30 minutes, he added four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks, posted a team-best plus-13, and did not commit a single turnover.

Thiero Beginning to Reap the Rewards of Healthy Offseason

Thiero’s strong start to Summer League comes after an injury-disrupted first season as a professional.

The 22-year-old missed the entire 2025 Summer League after suffering a knee injury at Arkansas, which eventually required surgery and delayed the start of his rookie campaign.

Further setbacks, including an MCL sprain, prevented him from building momentum during his first NBA season and limited his opportunities to earn a consistent role with the Lakers.

Instead, much of his development came with the South Bay Lakers, where he steadily grew in confidence and expanded his game.

“I feel like I was capable of doing this,” Thiero said following the Thunder win. “It’s not different from things I was doing in the G League last year.”

“I feel like I got real comfortable in the G League, how to play and everything and just took that break and still trying to get back to healthy and everything and finally getting to go out and play. I feel like I sped myself up a little bit and now I’m slowing down and letting the game come to me.”

Across 10 G League appearances last season, Thiero averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 block while shooting an efficient 60.4% from the field.

Although his highlight-reel athleticism grabbed most of the attention, he also showed encouraging signs as a perimeter shooter by knocking down 10 of his 20 three-point attempts, hinting at the potential to develop into a reliable two-way wing.

Early in Summer League, both Carr and Thiero have continued to reinforce why the Lakers are excited about their long-term potential, with each showing the versatility and athleticism to develop into impactful, cost-controlled rotation pieces in the years ahead.