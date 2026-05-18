Lakers’ Chances of Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Get New Update

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a pivotal 2026 NBA offseason. A decision is needed regarding LeBron James, while also trying to build around Luka Doncic for the future.

Plenty of rumors have come out about James since the season ended. Many of those rumors would end with the longtime superstar leaving the Lakers to sign elsewhere.

Other rumors have circulated around who the team could target to pair with Doncic long-term. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a name that has come up quite often in those rumors.

Antetokounmpo has been arguably the most talked about name in the NBA rumor mill over the last couple of years. Despite the rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks have held onto their superstar. No one knows what to expect from the situation this offseason.

With that being said, the chances of Los Angeles pulling off a trade for Antetokounmpo have been given a new update.

Lakers’ Chances of Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo Get New Update

The Athletic has revealed a recent poll of NBA players about where Antetokounmpo will begin the 2026-27 season. Overwhelmingly, the Bucks were given the best chance at 45.7 percent.

Behind Milwaukee, the Miami Heat came in second at 23.2 percent with the New York Knicks coming in third at 16.6 percent.

Where do the Lakers land on the list? They come in at No. 4 with just a 3.3 percent chance.

Clearly, the players do not think that Antetokounmpo has much of a chance to land in Los Angeles. But, there are some who think it could be possible.

Pairing Doncic and Antetokounmpo could be a championship level partnership. They are both among the NBA’s elite. Acquiring the “Greek Freak” would be an aggressive move for Los Angeles to push for another title.

Which Other Teams Could Get Involved in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks?

Another team to watch could be the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to a report from Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Timberwolves are expected to show interest in trading for Antetokounmpo this offseason. The two teams discussed a trade earlier this year, but those talks didn’t go anywhere.

The Golden State Warriors have also been heavily rumored to be a potential landing spot. Both the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors have also been suggested.

Should the Bucks decide to make Antetokounmpo readily available, their phone lines will be blowing up. Unfortunately for the Lakers, there isn’t a great chance of their bid winning the sweepstakes to acquire the longtime superstar.

Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Antetokounmpo entering the offseason. While Los Angeles likely is still very interested in trading for him, fans should not get their hopes up.