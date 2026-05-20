Shams Charania Provides Lakers-Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Update

As rumors continue to circulate around the NBA for this upcoming offseason, the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks seems to be coming to an end.

There is a growing idea that Antetokounmpo may have played his final game in a Bucks uniform, so what may be next for the two-time MVP? ESPN’s Shams Charania believes it is already clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for a new franchise moving forward.

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it clear that they are interested in Antetokounmpo. However, Charania believes the Lakers may not have the trade assets needed to compete in the sweepstakes.

Shams Charania: ‘Giannis Believes the Time Has Come for Both Sides to Part Ways.’

In a conversation on the Rich Eisen Show, ESPN’s Shams Charania says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to part ways with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Giannis’s situation has now been playing out for 12 months. This is where everything is,” the insider said. “The Milwaukee Bucks are officially open for business. They are engaging with teams, talking with teams. They are getting teams’ best offers between now and the NBA Draft.”

“Giannis, for a period of months, has made it clear to the Bucks, to the parties that need to know, that he is ready. He believes the time has come for both sides to part ways. To move on from each other… Nothing has changed about his (Giannis Antetokounmpo) stance.”

The insider said the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams interested in acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 31-year-old forward has one year remaining on his $175.36 million contract with a $62.78 million player option in 2027-28. This cap hit means just about any team would have to include players in a trade involving Antetokounmpo.

Where the Lakers Stand in a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Regarding a potential trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Los Angeles Lakers, Shams Charania believes the Lakers lack the trade assets needed to interest the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal.

“The Lakers expressed interest in Giannis at the deadline (Feb. 5). Right now, what they will be able to offer is three first-round picks and cap space,” Charania said. “If you’re the Bucks, are you just going to trade Giannis to the Lakers for cap space and three first-round picks? My sense is that they are going to get better in the marketplace than that.”

From the Lakers’ perspective, they have multiple top players who will be addressed this offseason.

Heading into an interesting offseason for the Lakers, Austin Reaves is expected to decline his $14.98 million player option. Marcus Smart also has a player option that is up in the air.

Not just this, but LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, and Jaxson Hayes will hit the unrestricted free agent market.

This equals out to around $50 million in cap space for the Lakers to work with this offseason. Los Angeles doesn’t have the space to absorb a contract like Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to The Athletic, Luka Doncic doesn’t want Austin Reaves included in any sign-and-trade packages for the Bucks superstar.

From what it seems, the signs point to the Lakers as the least realistic landing spot for Antetokounmpo, but this won’t stop Los Angeles from exploring possible options this summer.