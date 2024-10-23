Charles Barkley Rips NBA GMs for ‘Stupidest’ Lakers Rookie Decision

One of the big questions circulating around the NBA back in late June, when the league was conducting its draft, was one no one expected to be asking: What’s up with Dalton Knecht? He was expected to go as high as No. 6 and was certain to be a Top 10 pick. There appeared to be no chance he would be on the board for the Lakers at pick No. 17.

Knecht had led the SEC with 21.7 points per game as a senior, and shot 39.7% from the 3-point line. He had been a transfer from Northern Colorado for his last year of eligibility and took advantage of it, earning All-America honors and raising his draft stock as one of the two top shooters in college basketball (with Reed Sheppard).

Concerns about Knecht’s age (he is now 23) and lack of defensive acumen ultimately scared off some teams, despite the fact that Knecht clearly has plenty of good years ahead and the fact that his age can be an advantage–he is more ready to play and many of his draft classmates.

Dalton Knecht Draft Slip ‘One of the Stupidest Things I’ve Ever Seen’

Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley was none too pleased with the other 31 GMs across the NBA for letting Knecht land in L.A.

Speaking on the “NBA on TNT” on Tuesday night, Barkley said, “Listen, these NBA general managers don’t have any idea what they’re doing. Letting the Lakers get Dalton Knecht was one of the stupidest things I’ve ever seen –that’s a bad boy right there. Dalton Knecht: remember that name, y’all.”

Knecht himself was surprised by his draft-night fall. But instead of starting his career in, say Charlotte or Detroit, he will be starting alongside LeBron James in Los Angeles. And he could have a role from the get-go–the Lakers badly need shooting, and that’s Knecht’s calling card.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise,” Knecht said at Lakers media day. “I get to learn from one of the greatest basketball players to ever play in [LeBron James] and also have [Anthony Davis] down there. It’s been good. I think it’s really a blessing I get to be a part of this and watch greatness.”