Former Los Angeles Lakers Big Man Becomes Subject of Surprise NBA Inquiry

It has been two full seasons since Christian Wood played in the NBA or any other league.

Wood last appeared in a game on February 14, 2024, for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Utah Jazz. He played 16 minutes, finishing with two points and four rebounds as the Lakers earned a 138-122 win.

The UNLV product has been plagued by a left knee injury, but he was the subject of a surprising inquiry from Portland Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon.

Blazers Owner Tom Dundon Asked About Christian Wood

On a recent episode of Sports Illustrated’s Open Floor show, Chris Mannix and Evan Turner discussed Tom Dundon’s ownership of the Portland Trail Blazers. Mannix revealed that Dundon recently asked team personnel why the Blazers weren’t looking at Christian Wood.

“He has some wild ideas,” Mannix said, via HoopsHype. “Somebody told me recently that he was asking some personnel about why Christian Wood was no longer in the NBA. Because he looks at the numbers that Christian Wood has put up and sees like a guy that could potentially, you know, in Dallas he was like nearly a double-double guy. “He will give you numbers. But the reality is as you and I both know, Christian Wood is just proven to be not a winning player. That is the kind of stuff where you need people in your front office that kind of tell you like, nah, that ain’t it.”

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Since buying the Blazers, Dundon has made some sweeping changes to the franchise through cost-cutting measures. He has done the same thing when he took over the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL back in 2018.

The Hurricanes have been contenders since he became controlling owner and are the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Christian Wood’s NBA Career

After two seasons at UNLV, Christian Wood entered the 2015 NBA draft. He was projected to be a late first-round pick, but he slipped and went undrafted. He signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and played 17 games as a rookie.

Wood joined the Charlotte Hornets in his second season, but he spent his third year in the NBA G League. He then split the 2018-19 season between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Long Beach native had his big breakout with the Detroit Pistons during the COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 season. He averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist on 56.7% shooting from the field.

The Houston Rockets signed him to a three-year, $41 million contract. He spent two seasons in Houston, putting up career numbers of 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 block, shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range.

Wood was then traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2023. He primarily came off the bench in Dallas but still averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds.

The Los Angeles Lakers signed him to a two-year, $5.75 million deal with a player option for the next season. He averaged just 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds with the Lakers. He was waived midway through the 2024-25 season and has not played since after undergoing two surgeries on his left knee.