Hi, Subscriber

Lakers Dump Unsuspecting Player After ‘Kiss of Death’ Social Media Post

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood, Lakers
Getty
Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers laughs on the bench with Christian Wood.

Christian Wood’s strings of bad luck ended with a “kiss of death” on Tuesday, Feb. 11, when the Los Angeles Lakers waived him to sign free agent center Alex Len.

“Progressing.. I’ll be back soon,” Wood replied to a Lakers fan on X.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Little did he know that his return from his knee surgery, whenever that is, would not be with the Lakers.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic noted that it was Wood’s third time encountering bad luck right after saying he’s nearing return from his injury that sidelined him since Feb. 14 last year.

“Christian Wood’s kiss of death on social media continues,” Buha said on his podcast “Buha’s Block” after the Lakers’ latest move on Tuesday. “The last two times he tweeted he was progressing and getting close to returning, he suffered a setback and then the third and final time he just said he’s progressing and getting back to returning, he ends up getting waived within about 30 minutes.”

Buha saw this Lakers move coming.

“I think it’s going to be between Christian Wood, Cam Reddish and Shake Milton,” Buha said on his podcast, “Buha’s Block” on Feb. 8. “I would assume more so between Wood and Reddish.”

“The only reason I would have Wood is if you’re confident he could return within the next couple of weeks,” Buha said. “If not, I really don’t see the point. Like, what is the point of keeping him? You need a big man now.”

A 37.2% career 3-point shooter, Wood would have been a solid stretch center option in JJ Redick’s small-ball lineups. Unfortunately, his lingering knee issues could not get him out of the woods.

Alex Len Ditches Pacers for Lakers

Len initially planned to sign with the Indiana Pacers, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Feb. 8. But Len changed course after the Lakers rescinded the Mark Williams trade for failed physical exam, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reported on Monday, Feb. 10.

“There has been movement at the center position in the league since then, however, which could have changed the dynamics of his decision. For instance, the Lakers rescinded their trade with the Hornets that would have brought them center Mark Williams for guard Dalton Knecht and forward Cam Reddish among other assets and found themselves in the market for a center again,” Dopirak wrote.

Len was waived by the Washington Wizards after he was acquired from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies headlined by former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

The 31-year-old Len averaged 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game with the Kings this season.

A 12-year veteran, Len enjoyed his best year in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018-19 season when he averaged 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds. But his production had fallen off the clip drastically and is now just considered a fringe player.

Still, the 7-foot, 250-pound center who was the No. 5 pick in 2013, adds depth to the Lakers’ thin center rotation.

Jaxson Hayes Picking Up the Slack

Len comes in as Jaxson Hayes‘ backup.

Hayes, a career backup, was suddenly thrust into a starting role since Anthony Davis suffered an abdominal muscle strain and was eventually traded for Luka Doncic.

In six starts since then, Hayes is averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting an insane 82.1% from the field, mostly on dunks.

Hayes, a rim-running center and a vertical lob threat, benefitted most from the Davis-Doncic swap and the nixed trade for Williams. The new Lakers starting center is coming off a season-high 12-point performance during Doncic’s debut on Monday, Feb. 10, feasting on the Slovenian star and LeBron James‘ lob passes.

Alder Almo is a basketball journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has more than 15 years of experience in local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Alder is from the Philippines and is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

Read More
,

Los Angeles Lakers Players

Luka Doncic's headshot L. Dončić
Dorian Finney-Smith's headshot D. Finney-Smith
Jordan Goodwin's headshot J. Goodwin
Rui Hachimura's headshot R. Hachimura
Jaxson Hayes's headshot J. Hayes
Bronny James's headshot B. James
LeBron James's headshot L. James
Trey Jemison's headshot T. Jemison
Maxi Kleber's headshot M. Kleber
Dalton Knecht's headshot D. Knecht
Christian Koloko's headshot C. Koloko
Alex Len's headshot A. Len
Shake Milton's headshot S. Milton
Markieff Morris's headshot M. Morris
Austin Reaves's headshot A. Reaves
Cam Reddish's headshot C. Reddish
Jarred Vanderbilt's headshot J. Vanderbilt
Gabe Vincent's headshot G. Vincent

Comments

Lakers Dump Unsuspecting Player After ‘Kiss of Death’ Social Media Post

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x