Former NBA Rebounding Champ Listed as ‘Realistic’ Target for Lakers

If the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t willing to make a bold trade this offseason, then they’ll need to look at center options in free agency. Luckily, some good players will be available.

However, they likely can’t afford to outright sign a free agent like Myles Turner. One player to keep a close eye on is Clint Capela. He’s set to be a free agent after five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.

He’s not an elite center, but he did lead the NBA in rebounding in 2021. According to Khobi Price of The OC Register believes that Capela could be the Lakers’ most realistic option to upgrade at center in free agency.

“Capela, 31, has declined as a player over the last couple of seasons,” Price wrote. “His 2024-25 averages of 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, a blocked shot and 21.4 minutes were his lowest marks since early in his career. Onyeka Okongwu took over the Atlanta Hawks’ starting center spot from Capela in late January before Capela missed the final month of the season because of a ligament injury in his left hand.

“But Capela is still a reliable defender, especially near the rim, and he could be a low-minute starter or high-minute reserve. He’s not a good long-term starting center solution, but he could be a good candidate for the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception the Lakers will have at their disposal.”

Capela Is Expected to Leave Hawks

Capela has been with the Hawks for a while, but it’s looking like he’s ready to move on. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype previously reported that the veteran center wants a fresh start this offseason.

“After being benched in favor of Onyeka Okongwu and dangled in trade talks before the deadline, the early expectation is Hawks center Clint Capela will sign elsewhere in unrestricted free agency this summer, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported in March.

Capela was previously making around $23 million a year with the Hawks, but he’s likely looking at a smaller number with the Lakers. That said, he’d go from a team that missed the playoffs in back-to-back years to a potential championship contender, so that could be enough for him to accept a pay cut.

Daniel Gafford & Nic Claxton Are Names to Watch

Capela may end up being a backup option for the Lakers. A trade for a young and more offensively gifted center might be the preference.

Forbes’ Evan Sidery floated two names to watch for the Lakers this offseason.

“The Lakers are targeting an athletic rim-running big man,” Sidery posted on X. “After the voided trade for Mark Williams, two names to keep a close eye on this summer are Nic Claxton and Daniel Gafford. Brooklyn has been open to moving Claxton, while Gafford is seeking an extension with a pay raise.”

Gafford recently played with Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks, so he’d be an obvious fit. Claxton has been linked to the Lakers in the past, and they’ve worked with the Brooklyn Nets on trades this season. Either center would make a lot of sense in Los Angeles.