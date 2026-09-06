Collin Sexton Reveals Reason for Los Angeles Lakers Free Agency Decision

One of the free agents signed by the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason is Collin Sexton.

The former No. 8 pick signed a two-year, $19.2 million contract with the Lakers. He will wear the No. 10 jersey.

Sexton is set to be a huge contributor off the bench. He averaged 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season, split between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

Sexton on Why He Signed With the Lakers

Speaking to ESPN LA recently, Collin Sexton revealed his reason for choosing the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

Sexton explained that winning was the most important factor, and the Lakers give him the opportunity to do it.

“I would say just opportunity to win, being on big stage and being in the situation where I can try to come in and impact winning,” Sexton said, via Hoops Rumors. “I feel like I’ve been on different teams where it’s just been a lot tougher. Of course, the want to win, it’s always been there. But it’s definitely tough to win in the NBA.”

“It’s a hard thing and each and every night we’re playing against the best of the best,” he added. “So I think just being on this stage and being able to impact winning each and every day, and what I bring to the team and bring to the game. I feel like I just fit right in.”

Play

The 27-year-old guard has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls in his career. He has only been part of one winning season during the 2021-22 campaign for the Cavaliers.

Sexton has also played in four seasons where his teams won 22 games or less. The hope is to finally experience a winning situation for the first time in his career. The Lakers aren’t the favorites to win the Western Conference, but they has a chance with Luka Doncic at the helm.

Sexton’s Fit in Los Angeles

In an appearance on Jovan Buha’s Buha’s Block podcast, Tony Jones of The Athletic explained Collin Sexton’s fit with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones, who covers the Utah Jazz, knows a thing or two about what Sexton can do on the court.

“The strength of Collin Sexton’s game is that he’s a walking paint touch,” Jones said, via USA Today. “Just flat-out walking paint touch. Very hard to stay in front of. Relentless guy off the dribble. Doesn’t care who you are. Believes that he can score on you, and for the most part, he’s correct. Can make shots. He’s a dog.”

Nicknamed “Young Bull,” Sexton will bring a lot of scoring, as well as playmaking for the second unit, if needed. He once averaged 24.3 points during the 2020-21 season and 4.9 assists during the 2023-24 campaign.