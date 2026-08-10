Los Angeles Lakers Star Collin Sexton Sends Out 14-Word Post

Collin Sexton is going into his first season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is coming off a year where he spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

The former Alabama star averaged 15.4 points per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range in 68 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “Free agent Collin Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.”

Lakers Star Sends Out IG Post

This past week, Sexton made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “I wake up every day acting like the dream is still out of reach…”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Wendell Carter Jr: “The 1 🤞🏾”

@lakersmuse: “Next season will be SPECIAL 👀”

Dangelo Harrison: “Yesssuhh 🔥 iron sharpen iron 🤞🏾”

@lakersalldayeveryday: “Young bull 😈🔒”

@csmokeynutz: “Young bull on business🔥🔥🔥”

@harley_goated: “Hell yeah bro proud to have you part of the laker family 💜💛🔥🔥”

@joshcanhoopfr: “Oh yeah bro keep working I see improvement 🔥🔥”

@jasnsanchezz: “Someone understands the privilege and corresponding pressure of being a Laker. 👏🏽💪🏽💪🏽🙌🏾 @collinyoungbull”

Talen Horton-Tucker, Isaiah Thomas, Grant Williams, Walker Kessler and Jarred Vanderbilt were among the people to like Sexton’s post.

He has over 600,000 followers on Instagram.

Looking At Sexton

Sexton was the 8th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.

He spent the first four seasons of his pro career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2021, Sexton averaged 24.3 points per contest.

Sexton also spent three of his eight seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz.

He is expected to be an important offensive piece for the Lakers in 2026-27.