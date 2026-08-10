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Los Angeles Lakers Star Collin Sexton Sends Out 14-Word Post

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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 31: Collin Sexton #8 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs during their game at Spectrum Center on January 31, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Collin Sexton is going into his first season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is coming off a year where he spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

The former Alabama star averaged 15.4 points per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range in 68 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “Free agent Collin Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.”

Lakers Star Sends Out IG Post

GettyCollin Sexton #8 of the Charlotte Hornets signals for a play during the second half of a basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center on November 12, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This past week, Sexton made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “I wake up every day acting like the dream is still out of reach…”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Wendell Carter Jr: “The 1 🤞🏾”

@lakersmuse: “Next season will be SPECIAL 👀”

Dangelo Harrison: “Yesssuhh 🔥 iron sharpen iron 🤞🏾”

@lakersalldayeveryday: “Young bull 😈🔒”

@csmokeynutz: “Young bull on business🔥🔥🔥”

GettyNBA Draft Prospect Collin Sexton speaks to the media before the 2018 NBA Draft at the Grand Hyatt New York Grand Central Terminal on June 20, 2018 in New York City.

@harley_goated: “Hell yeah bro proud to have you part of the laker family 💜💛🔥🔥”

@joshcanhoopfr: “Oh yeah bro keep working I see improvement 🔥🔥”

@jasnsanchezz: “Someone understands the privilege and corresponding pressure of being a Laker. 👏🏽💪🏽💪🏽🙌🏾 @collinyoungbull

GettyCollin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after scoring during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 08, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Isaiah Thomas, Grant Williams, Walker Kessler and Jarred Vanderbilt were among the people to like Sexton’s post.

He has over 600,000 followers on Instagram.

Looking At Sexton

GettyCollin Sexton #8 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs during their game at Spectrum Center on January 31, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sexton was the 8th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.

He spent the first four seasons of his pro career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2021, Sexton averaged 24.3 points per contest.

GettyCollin Sexton poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted eighth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Sexton also spent three of his eight seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz.

He is expected to be an important offensive piece for the Lakers in 2026-27.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Star Collin Sexton Sends Out 14-Word Post

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