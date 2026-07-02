Collin Sexton Sends Out Bold Post After Signing With Los Angeles Lakers

On Wednesday, news came out that Collin Sexton is signing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Alabama star is coming off a year where he averaged 15.4 points per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range in 68 games for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “Free agent Collin Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.”

Collin Sexton Sends Out Bold IG Post

After the news came out, Sexton made a bold post to Instagram.

He wrote: “It’s ON 📺 #lakeshow”

Sexton was the eighth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.

He has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz over eight seasons.

His career averages are 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range in 475 games.

The 27-year-old has yet to appear in an NBA playoff game.

Social Media Reacts To Sexton Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@ESPNLosAngeles: “Free agent guard Collin Sexton has agreed to a 2-year, $19M contract with the @Lakers. The deal features a player option for the second season. LA secures an explosive, dynamic self-creator to anchor the backcourt rotation.”

Yossi Gozlan: “Room mid-level exception for Collin Sexton over two years. Excellent value for him. Lakers exhaust all their spending power. They can now make trades with their players under contract to further increase their payroll and upgrade the roster.”

Ira Winderman: “With Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton to the Lakers, who exactly left to create their own offense for Heat? At moment, nothing close to a wing creator.”

Danny Cunningham: “Pretty wild that Collin Sexton has had the burden of replacing LeBron James twice in his career.”

@GoldenKnightGFX: “I really like Grimes/Sexton moves. Mamu…we’ll see. We obviously need to strengthen the wing position still. But overall, solid.”