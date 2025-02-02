Concerns in Lakers’ Front Office About Anthony Davis Drove Trade: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers signed off on a trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Feb. 1. Luka Doncic is the superstar heading to Los Angeles in the return part of the deal.

The Lakers made an interesting decision by trading Davis midway through the season. The organization had long viewed the All-NBA big man as LeBron James‘ potential successor. However, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports that multiple front office members doubted Davis’ ability to serve as a primary option on a contending roster.

“Let’s go back to that key word for a moment: alpha. While Davis had no shortage of fans within the Lakers’ walls, there was also a strong sense that he wasn’t “1-A” material,” Amick wrote. “League sources say there were concerns about his durability and availability and a belief that he could never truly be counted on as a top option in the future.”

Doncic, on the other hand, is a proven leading star. He led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals. Furthermore, he’s been a perennial MVP candidate for multiple seasons and is a clear-cut top-5 player in the NBA.

LeBron James Intends to Remain With Lakers

According to multiple reports, LeBron wasn’t aware of the Davis trade. He only found out after the deal was executed. As such, multiple questions have been raised about his long-term future with the franchise. On Sunday, Chris Haynes reported that LeBron intends to remain with the Lakers beyond the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“League sources inform me that LeBron James intends to remain a member of the Los Angeles Lakers past the Feb. 6 trade deadline,” Haynes said via X. “So, even though the Lakers were able to pull off one of the biggest trades in recent history…LeBron James plans to remain with the Lakers…I was told the Lakers were very appreciative of the professionalism displayed by Klutch Points CEO Rich Paul and LeBron James. They felt like those two made this process a seamless process.”

LeBron has a player option on his contract for next season. The 40-year-old could hit unrestricted free agency. However, he will likely wait to see how his partnership with Doncic plays out. Pairing two heliocentric ball-handlers is a risky move.

LeBron Could Jump Ship, Join Golden State Warriors

On A Feb. 2 episode of ‘The Bill Simmons Show’ podcast, the veteran analyst suggested the Lakers could trade LeBron to the Golden State Warriors. Pairing LeBron and Stephen Curry has been a dream for millions of NBA fans.

“I had somebody that knows things say [the Lakers] do this, they don’t give LeBron a heads up, and then the next move is LeBron to Golden State,” Simmons said. “And they’re just basically out of the LeBron and AD business.”

Play

LeBron has a no-trade clause in his contract. However, he would likely be enticed by the chance of moving to the Bay Area. A trio of LeBron, Curry and Draymond Green could potentially compete for a championship.

Nevertheless, it makes sense for LeBron to stand pat until the summer. That way, he can figure out how he fits next to Doncic and if jumping ship is the right decision for him and his family.