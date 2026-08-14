Magic Johnson’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post For The Lakers Legend

On Friday, Magic Johnson turned 67.

The Basketball Hall of Famer (who still remains very active in sports) is one of the greatest players in NBA history.

He spent all 13 seasons of his career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Magic Johnson’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Friday, Johnson’s wife (Cookie) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my forever love 💛 From teenagers to now, I’ve been so blessed to watch you grow through every phase of this beautiful life God has given us. You make me happier than words can say – and some of my favorite moments are still the simplest ones, just us on the water, in our happy place. Here’s to another year of celebrating you and all the ways God continues to bless your life, Earvin. I love you more than you know 😘”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

Holly Robinson Peete: “Happy happy birthday to one of the best humans I know! Can’t wait to celebrate you!!”

@_shesmikki757: “What a great example of LOVE!!🔥….and living the GOOD LIFE!!🔥..ENJOY! YOUR BIRTHDAY AND LIFE!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️”

@iamlelarochon: “Happy birthday 🎂🎉🎊 Lucky man! Beautiful Cookie💕”

@pattymcadoo: “Happy birthday Magic 🎉🎂🎈 we love you ❤️”

@2shay710: “Happy birthday. Continued blessings to you🎊🎂🎊”

@nolarouse: “Happy birthday to my favorite basketball player”

Looking At Magic’s NBA Career

Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft by the Lakers (out of Michigan State).

He led the Lakers to five NBA Championships.

His career averages were 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from three-point range in 906 career games.

NBA History wrote: “Join us in wishing a Happy 67th Birthday to 12x NBA All-Star, 5x NBA Champion, 3x NBA MVP, 3x NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Magic Johnson!”

Johnson last played in an NBA game during the 1995-96 season.