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Magic Johnson’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post For The Lakers Legend

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Magic Johnson reacts as he speaks to the press resigning as Los Angeles Lakers President of Basketball Operations before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on April 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

On Friday, Magic Johnson turned 67.

The Basketball Hall of Famer (who still remains very active in sports) is one of the greatest players in NBA history.

He spent all 13 seasons of his career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Magic Johnson’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Getty(L-R) Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson attend Lionsgate’s “Michael” Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

On Friday, Johnson’s wife (Cookie) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my forever love 💛 From teenagers to now, I’ve been so blessed to watch you grow through every phase of this beautiful life God has given us. You make me happier than words can say – and some of my favorite moments are still the simplest ones, just us on the water, in our happy place. Here’s to another year of celebrating you and all the ways God continues to bless your life, Earvin. I love you more than you know 😘”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

Holly Robinson Peete: “Happy happy birthday to one of the best humans I know! Can’t wait to celebrate you!!”

@_shesmikki757: “What a great example of LOVE!!🔥….and living the GOOD LIFE!!🔥..ENJOY! YOUR BIRTHDAY AND LIFE!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️”

@iamlelarochon: “Happy birthday 🎂🎉🎊 Lucky man! Beautiful Cookie💕”

GettyEarvin Magic Johnson #32, Shooting Guard and Power Forward in motion dribbles the basketball down court during the NBA Western Conference Playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on 23rd April 1987 at The Forum arena in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

@pattymcadoo: “Happy birthday Magic 🎉🎂🎈 we love you ❤️”

@2shay710: “Happy birthday. Continued blessings to you🎊🎂🎊”

@nolarouse: “Happy birthday to my favorite basketball player”

Looking At Magic’s NBA Career

GettyEarvin “Magic” Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers’ season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California.

Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft by the Lakers (out of Michigan State).

He led the Lakers to five NBA Championships.

His career averages were 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from three-point range in 906 career games.

NBA History wrote: “Join us in wishing a Happy 67th Birthday to 12x NBA All-Star, 5x NBA Champion, 3x NBA MVP, 3x NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Magic Johnson!”

Johnson last played in an NBA game during the 1995-96 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Magic Johnson’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post For The Lakers Legend

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