Dalton Knecht Called Future All-Star by Former Lakers Champion After Release

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Dalton Knecht to finalize their roster for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Knecht becomes a free agent after just two years since being drafted 17th overall by the Lakers, as reported by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. He had a really good start to his NBA career, but he has not been the same since his trade to the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded.

The 25-year-old forward then completely fell out of coach JJ Redick’s rotation last season. He followed it up with a stinker of a preseason as he looks for a new home to start his third year in the league.

Former Lakers Champion Calls Dalton Knecht a Future All-Star Despite Release

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta Sandiford-Artest was not pleased with the franchise’s handling of Dalton Knecht.

Sandiford-Artest would like to coach Knecht, whom he described as a future NBA All-Star despite getting waived by the Lakers.

“Man I wished I coached Dalton Knecht,” Sandiford-Artest tweeted. “Wherever he goes, let me head coach. I love his game. He not white or black. He’s just a baller and future All-Star. I’ll make his a** work!!”

Sandiford-Artest, who helped the Lakers win a title in 2010, has not coached since the 2017-18 season. He had a brief stint as an assistant for the Lakers’ NBA G League affiliate team, the South Bay Lakers.

Knecht, on the other hand, will be on waivers for 48 hours since his release. If an NBA team picks him up, they will be on the hook for his contract for the 2026-27 season.

But if he remains on waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Multiple Teams Inquired About Dalton Knecht

Before the Los Angeles Lakers waived Dalton Knecht, several teams were reportedly interested in acquiring him via trade.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz were among the interested teams in Knecht. They reportedly engaged in conversations with the Lakers, but nothing came to fruition.

The Lakers were interested in Jericho Sims, but the Bucks were reportedly asking for more than Knecht and a second-round pick.

As for the Bulls and Jazz, there were no additional details on what they were willing to part with for Knecht.

Following a flurry of moves around the NBA, the Bucks do not have an open roster spot to add Knecht. The Jazz also have a full roster, while the Bulls have one roster spot open.

According to Andrew Peters of Bleacher Report, teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic could use a player like Knecht due to his shooting.