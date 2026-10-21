Dalton Knecht Gets Much-Needed Good News After Lakers Cut Ties

Despite getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, third-year NBA wing Dalton Knecht is now one of the top NBA free agents available to sign with a new team for the 2026-27 season.

Knecht was always expected to be waived by the Lakers, and though he showed major promise earlier in his career to eventually become a rotational player, the latter half of his tenure in Los Angeles got messy, and as head coach JJ Redick said, he just didn’t fit the direction of the team going forward.

However, in what is good news for Knecht, the 25-year-old could have interest around the league in hopes of continuing his NBA career. Though it won’t be with the Lakers, several teams could be looking to add a young shooter like him for this season.

Dalton Knecht Named Top Available Free Agent

Writing for Bleacher Report, after the Lakers cut ties with the former 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Eric Pincus named Knecht as the seventh-best free agent available in the league.

“The Lakers were beaming when they landed Knecht in 2024 with the No. 17 pick. He was a dynamic NCAA shooter, but age concerns caused him to fall in the draft. Now 25, Knecht is an unrestricted free agent after two seasons,” he wrote.

“He showed real flashes as a rookie, averaging 9.1 points per game and shooting 37.6 percent from three-point range, but he didn’t fit head coach JJ Redick’s style. With the Lakers hoping to win at the highest level, Knecht wasn’t in the right place to develop—and a deadline trade to the Charlotte Hornets during his rookie season looked like a better path. Unfortunately, center Mark Williams, headed to L.A. in the deal, failed his physical, and the trade was rescinded.”

So many teams are in need of shooting wings, and while that could be said for the Lakers too, it was time for both sides to get a fresh start. Knecht’s playing time kept dropping, and it was clear he wasn’t developing into the player Los Angeles hoped he’d be when they drafted him. Still, with his skill set, as Pincus mentioned, there’s still a very real chance he’s picked up by a different franchise.

“Knecht’s role diminished as a sophomore,” he added. “The Lakers shopped him but never found a deal. With 16 players guaranteed on the roster, he was the odd man out and was waived Monday. He should find a job elsewhere on a two-way contract.”

Landing Spots For The Shooter After Lakers Cut Ties

The Lakers waived Knecht as he was entering the final year of his rookie contract, set to earn $4.2 million if he stayed on the roster. However, he could arrive on a new team for whatever number the player would agree to. Considering he’s still hopeful to continue his NBA career, there’s a real chance a rival could sign him for even less than the Lakers were set to pay him this season.

Writing for FadeawayWorld.com, Fran Leiva named four potential Knecht landing spots with him now a free agent.

The first is the Chicago Bulls, a team that’s been rumored to be interested in him in the past.

“For a guy who needs to rebuild his game from the foundation up, this is a phenomenal environment,” Leiva wrote. “If you give him 15 to 20 minutes off the bench, let him launch four or five threes a night, and get him back over 37% from deep, that’s a massive win. Chicago is reportedly keeping the spot open for now, but Knecht should absolutely be on their radar.”

The Bulls are young and need shooting, and while the Lakers were previously linked to a trade that would’ve sent him to Chicago, it might be the best place to continue his NBA career.

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Though the Bulls might be the top landing spot for Knecht, Leiva also mentioned the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, and Portland Trail Blazers as three other potential teams for him to join.

Perhaps it might not be the best for team success, but the Kings might be his second-best option, considering they could give him the minutes to develop without any real expectations.

“If we’re talking about pure playing time, Sacramento might actually be my favorite destination for him…The goal right now is finding out who can actually play long-term. With an open roster spot, give Knecht 20 minutes a night, let him shoot, and see if the confidence comes back.”

For now, Knecht remains a free agent. However, with what he showed in his rookie season, the former Lakers wing could wind up somewhere else in no time.