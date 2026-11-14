Lakers’ Former First-Round Pick Sends Message in Knicks G League Debut

Dalton Knecht looked like the sharpshooter the Los Angeles Lakers thought they were getting when they drafted him two years ago.

Less than a month after the Lakers waived their former first-round pick, Knecht scored a team-high 26 points Saturday in his NBA G League debut with the Westchester Knicks.

The former Tennessee standout shot 8-of-13 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals in Westchester’s 104-95 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Knecht was particularly dangerous before halftime, drilling five of his seven 3-point attempts.

Westchester led 27-21 after the first quarter but couldn’t sustain its early advantage against the defending G League champions.

The Dalton Knecht Knicks debut offered an encouraging first impression for a player looking to revive his NBA career after his abrupt departure from Los Angeles.

Dalton Knecht Catches Fire After Lakers Waiver

Knecht’s opening-half shooting display brought back memories of his promising rookie season with the Lakers.

Los Angeles selected Knecht with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, hoping his perimeter shooting would immediately translate to the NBA.

That promise was evident during a memorable November 2024 performance against the Utah Jazz.

Knecht erupted for a career-high 37 points, knocking down nine 3-pointers to tie the NBA’s single-game rookie record.

He finished his rookie campaign averaging 9.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

However, his opportunities diminished considerably the following season.

Knecht averaged just 4.2 points in 10.2 minutes across 54 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, struggling to secure consistent playing time under coach JJ Redick.

The Lakers eventually waived him Oct. 19 while finalizing their roster.

“The team changed. The needs changed, the fit changed,” Redick said before the Lakers waived Knecht.

“I think he got better as a player over the last two years.”

Four days later, the New York Knicks signed Knecht to a two-way contract, giving him another chance to establish himself.

Knecht Shines Despite Knicks Loss

Knecht’s outside shooting provided an early spark for Westchester in Saturday’s home opener.

The Knicks built a six-point advantage after the opening quarter, with Knecht eventually connecting on five 3-pointers before halftime.

But Greensboro overcame the deficit and handed Westchester its third consecutive loss to open the G League season.

Knecht finished with 26 points on just 13 field-goal attempts, an efficient scoring performance that stood out despite the defeat.

His contributions weren’t limited to shooting. Knecht also collected six rebounds and recorded two steals.

The 25-year-old has already received limited opportunities with New York’s NBA club.

He scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his Knicks debut against Chicago on Nov. 4 before making brief appearances against Cleveland and Milwaukee.

His two-way contract allows him to develop with Westchester while remaining available for NBA assignments.

For the Lakers, Knecht’s performance offers another glimpse of the shooting ability that once made him an intriguing young prospect.

One G League game won’t determine whether Los Angeles made the right decision to move on.

But Knecht’s first outing with Westchester suggests there’s still plenty of scoring potential worth exploring.

After losing his place in the Lakers’ rotation, he’s beginning his next chapter by doing what first got him noticed: making shots.