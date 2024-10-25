Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht Responds to Snoop Dogg’s Nickname

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht was in disbelief after Hip-hop icon and music producer Snoop Dogg gave him a nickname: “Westside Knecht.”

However, Knecht revealed he’s sticking with “Knecht 4” as his nickname over Snoop Dogg’s suggestion.

“I found out [about Snoop Dogg’s nickname for me] from my friends,” Knecht told reporters following the Lakers’ practice on October 24.” They were texting me, I didn’t believe them, and then my parents sent [the video] to me. I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy!’ I can’t believe it.

I did a poll, [it was] 78-22. Knecht 4 won. I guess Knecht 4 is the one. But Snoop Dogg can still call me Westside.”

Snoop Dogg gave the Lakers rookie “Westside Knecht” as his new nickname during his appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on October 18.

“(Knecht’s) new name is ‘Westside,'” Snoop said. “So ‘Westside Knecht’ put that money up. Please recognize game when it’s in your face.”

Snoop Dogg’s nickname for Knecht was a homage to Westside L.A.

Compared to the Eastside L.A., Westside “is typically seen as the more desirable area for commercial real estate, with higher property values and a greater variety of businesses,” according to TOLJ commercial real estate.

Beverly Hills, Culver City, Malibu, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood are all in Westside L.A.

Knecht, the 17th overall pick in June’s NBA draft, was dubbed as “Knecht 4” as a nod to the game “Connect 4” after he chose No. 4 as his jersey for the Lakers.

Knecht would have preferred continue wearing No. 3.

“I knew eventually I probably would have to run into No. 4,” Knecht said during his introductory presser. “Three’s been my number my whole life—but 3, (forward Anthony Davis) got it, so why not do ‘Knecht Four?’ Why not?”

Dalton Knecht’s NBA Debut

The Lakers rookie had a solid NBA debut, scoring five points on 2-of-4 shooting with two assists and one rebound and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench. More importantly, he was plus-7 in the Lakers’ 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22.

“GAME 1 DUB,” he tweeted after the win.

It was a fitting follow-up to his 35-point performance, including 20 straight points spanning the fourth quarter and overtime, in his final game in the preseason against the Phoenix Suns, which Lakers star LeBron James skipped.

Knecht scored his first basket — a 3-pointer from the top of the key — early in the second quarter.

“I think JJ just called a play out of a timeout, an ATO and we didn’t run it, but we ran it right after that,” Knecht said via Lakers Nation. “D-Lo (D’Angelo Russell) called it I believe and yea, it was real cool to shoot my first shot and make it. I can’t remember who told me, but they said LeBron and AD both made their first shot in the NBA too so it was real cool to have that moment.”

Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA GMs for Dalton Knecht Slip

Knecht was one of the highly touted prospects in this year’s draft was projected to go inside the top 10 after leading the SEC with 21.7 points per game as a senior, and shot 39.7% from the 3-point line for the Volunteers.

But he surprisingly dropped to No. 17, which allowed the Lakers to steal him.

NBA legend Charles Barkley ripped the general managers who passed up on Knecht

“Listen, these NBA general managers don’t have any idea what they’re doing,” Barkley said on “NBA on TNT” before the Lakers-Timberwolves game. “Letting the Lakers get Dalton Knecht was one of the stupidest things I’ve ever seen –that’s a bad boy right there. Dalton Knecht: remember that name, y’all.”