Lakers’ Dalton Knecht Trade Chance Still Facing 1 Issue Before Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers have completely revamped the roster here as the 2026-27 NBA season approaches, and while there can be no doubt about the enormous impact the overhauling of the roster has had–there will likely be five new starters, and almost an entirely new rotation around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves–the challenge of adjusting the back end of the roster remains. The Lakers need to cut down by at least one player, as they are at 16 currently, and have focused their efforts no finding a package deal for Jaden hardy and Dalton Knecht, with a reserve big man coming back in return.

That opportunity has not yet presented itself, though. And so the lakers are dealing with different possibilities and different approaches to closing out the roster-building phase of the offseason, with Monday looming as a deadline.

Dalton Knecht Could Be Cut

In conversations around the league one thing has been clear. The Lakers, after having nearly traded Dalton Knecht to the Hornets a year and a half ago, have sought to move him ever since. That’s especially true now that he appears to be the 16th man on the roster and the one the team would like to be rid of.

But there has been a sense throughout the offseason that Knecht could fall off the roster by simply being cut. The fact that he fell out of the rotation after the failed trade, and has never really gotten back into JJ Redick’s good graces make him an easy choice.

Lakers Don’t Want to Attach Assets to Make Trade

So, as the Lakers have been seeking a deal for Knecht, one NBA executive had a simple reason why teams are reluctant to make a move for him, even if there is some curiosity about his talent. “If they have to release him, and you like the kid, make them release him and make him go to free agency,” the executive said. “See what the lay of the land is. Figure out how bad he wants to make it back, can you two-way him, all of that stuff.”

In fact, there is a sense, too, that the Lakers will need to attach picks to move off of Knecht, who makes about $4 million this year. For them, the prudent thing might prove to be to simply release him.