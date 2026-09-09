Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Lakers 30-Year-Old Guard Gets Important Career Update After Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans - Play-In Tournament
Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 16: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on April 16, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

A former Los Angeles Lakers guard could end up being an intriguing player to watch heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season.

D’Angelo Russell, a two-time Laker, is currently sitting on the Memphis Grizzlies‘ roster. However, the NBA insider Jake Fischer recently noted that there is a good chance he won’t be sticking around.

Ex-Laker Gets Important Career Update After Trade

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyPALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: D’Angelo Russell #1 talks with Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“I don’t think D’Angelo Russell is long for the Grizzlies’ world,” Fischer said in his latest livestream for Bleacher Report while breaking down the state of Memphis’ roster.

Fischer also added that Walter Clayton Jr., Jordan Hawkins, and Kris Murray are players to watch in that scenario.

Russell’s situation with Memphis is far from a surprise.

After cutting ties with several key players, including Ja Morant, the Grizzlies officially signaled they are headed for a rebuild. The 30-year-old Russell doesn’t exactly fit the timeline.

Therefore, the ex-Laker could be included in a trade or waived sometime soon.

D’Angelo Russell’s Recent NBA Seasons

Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies
GettyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 06: D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Scotty Pippen Jr. #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at FedExForum on November 06, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The standout guard was confident he would find a lane with the Dallas Mavericks in 2025-2026.

Russell appeared in 26 games with the Mavs, averaging 19.0 minutes on the court. He produced averages of 10.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.3 rebounds.

The Mavs traded Russell to the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2026 deadline. Despite the Wizards’ attempt to build a playoff contender, Russell wasn’t a part of the plan. He wanted a buyout. Instead, Russell got a July trade to Memphis, where his future is once again uncertain.

Two Lakers Runs

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 109-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Russell started his career with the Lakers after starring at Ohio State.

The Lakers selected Russell with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. After his first two seasons with the Lakers, Russell joined the Brooklyn Nets via trade.

He would play for the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves before making his way back to the Lakers in 2023. Russell played through three more seasons with the Lakers.

The veteran guard wrapped up his five-season Lakers run with averages of 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments