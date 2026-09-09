Ex-Lakers 30-Year-Old Guard Gets Important Career Update After Trade

A former Los Angeles Lakers guard could end up being an intriguing player to watch heading into the 2026-2027 NBA season.

D’Angelo Russell, a two-time Laker, is currently sitting on the Memphis Grizzlies‘ roster. However, the NBA insider Jake Fischer recently noted that there is a good chance he won’t be sticking around.

Ex-Laker Gets Important Career Update After Trade

“I don’t think D’Angelo Russell is long for the Grizzlies’ world,” Fischer said in his latest livestream for Bleacher Report while breaking down the state of Memphis’ roster.

Fischer also added that Walter Clayton Jr., Jordan Hawkins, and Kris Murray are players to watch in that scenario.

Russell’s situation with Memphis is far from a surprise.

After cutting ties with several key players, including Ja Morant, the Grizzlies officially signaled they are headed for a rebuild. The 30-year-old Russell doesn’t exactly fit the timeline.

Therefore, the ex-Laker could be included in a trade or waived sometime soon.

D’Angelo Russell’s Recent NBA Seasons

The standout guard was confident he would find a lane with the Dallas Mavericks in 2025-2026.

Russell appeared in 26 games with the Mavs, averaging 19.0 minutes on the court. He produced averages of 10.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.3 rebounds.

The Mavs traded Russell to the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2026 deadline. Despite the Wizards’ attempt to build a playoff contender, Russell wasn’t a part of the plan. He wanted a buyout. Instead, Russell got a July trade to Memphis, where his future is once again uncertain.

Two Lakers Runs

Russell started his career with the Lakers after starring at Ohio State.

The Lakers selected Russell with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. After his first two seasons with the Lakers, Russell joined the Brooklyn Nets via trade.

He would play for the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves before making his way back to the Lakers in 2023. Russell played through three more seasons with the Lakers.

The veteran guard wrapped up his five-season Lakers run with averages of 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.