Ex-Lakers Star Gets Bad News as Move to China Signals ‘NBA Days Are Over’

Social media is really having fun with this one. For a few years now, it has become common for fans on the internet to tease a struggling or newly-waived player with the Shanghai Sharks meme. On Wednesday, the memesters woke up to an amusing surprise: former Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is indeed heading across waters to play for the Sharks.

Russell, 30, made the decision to join the Chinese Basketball Association just days after getting waived by the Memphis Grizzlies, who acquired the veteran guard in a trade from the Washington Wizards in July. After Russell became a free agent, it was reported that he was angling to sign a deal with a contender. It appears he changed his mind rather quickly.

Former Lakers Guard Leaving the NBA: Are His Days Over?

The Lakers selected Russell with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft intending to make him the future of the franchise. While Russell had his moments in purple-and-gold — including multiple stints with the team — he never quite came close to meeting expectations. Now that Russell has decided to sign with the Sharks, Grant Young of the California Post wonders if the former All-Star will ever step foot in the NBA again.

“Russell’s most infamous moment came off the court, though,” Young wrote. “In 2016, he secretly recorded his Lakers teammate, Nick Young, essentially admitting to cheating on his then-girlfriend Izzy Agalea. This caused a severe breach of trust that Russell never recovered from. Him going to China might mean Russell’s NBA days are over.”

Russell was far from terrible in his 11 NBA seasons; he averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game and achieved All-Star status for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2018-19 season. But he never could quite stay consistent.

“The Lakers selected Russell with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft. He never quite lived up to the hype in Los Angeles in his first two seasons, flashing occasional glimpses of greatness that never translated to consistent production,” Young wrote. “Russell was then traded to the Brooklyn Nets before the 2017-18 season and went on to find some success over the next several seasons with Brooklyn, the Golden State Warriors, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.”

Russell Starting New Chapter

It is unclear what prompted Russell’s move to China. While no team had reported interest in Russell after he was released by the Grizzlies, there was speculation that the Miami Heat could sign Russell to a training camp deal. Now, we’ll wait and see if Russell’s decision to play overseas was a good one.

“Former NBA All-Star D’Angelo Russell has agreed to sign with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, the league announced Wednesday on Instagram,” The Athletic’s Mike Prada wrote. “Russell, 30, was released by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday after they acquired him in a July trade. The No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft becomes the latest veteran to choose to play in China rather than try to sign on at the end of an NBA roster, and he joins a Sharks team that won the CBA title last season for the first time since Yao Ming played for the franchise in the early 2000s.”

If the 2025-26 season was Russell’s last in the NBA, he’ll primarily be remembered for his time with the Lakers and Nets.