Lakers Linked to Ex-Celtics Center After Rescinded Mark Williams Trade

Former Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis is the Los Angeles Lakers‘ best option in the free agent market, Jovan Buha of The Athletic floated, in the aftermath of the rescinded Mark Williams trade.

“Looking at the center free agent and buyout market, I think Daniel Theis is the best option,” Buha said on his podcast, “Buha’s Block” on Feb. 8. “He’s fine as an option. He could be a bit of a lob threat. I think Luka can have some fun. Luka just likes lob threat, big men, so in that sense, I think he could be fine.

“He is a bit of a mobile big like he’s got some defensive versatility. I’ve always liked Theis’ game. I just think 28-year-old Theis was a significant, noticeably better player than 32-year-old Daniel Theis. There’s a reason he’s kind of like a fringe NBA player [right now].”

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived the 6-foot-8 Theis after they acquired him, along with a 2031 second-round pick, from the New Orleans Pelicans for cash considerations.

Theis averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.3 minutes across 38 games with the Pelicans before the cost-cutting trade. He shot 47.3% from the field and a career-high 83.8% of his free throws.

The undrafted German center played for six teams, including two stops in Boston, where he helped the Celtics reach the NBA Finals in 2022 during his second tour of duty there.

The Lakers have a massive hole in the middle after the Williams trade was rescinded due to a failed physical exam.

Aside from Theis, the other centers available in an underwhelming free agent market are former Lakers Mo Bamba and Colin Castleton, veteran centers Frank Kaminsky, Robin Lopez and Harry Giles III.

Lakers Need to Waive a Player to Get Center

With Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish returning to the Lakers, they are back to having a full roster. So, they have to waive a player to create a roster spot. The Lakers are roughly $1.6 million under the second apron and could only sign a player whose previous contract is less than $12.8 million.

Theis, who was on a veteran minimum deal, could easily slot in should the Lakers pursue him.

Buha predicted that the Lakers would cut injured center Christian Wood.

“I think it’s going to be between Christian Wood, Cam Reddish and Shake Milton,” Buha said on his podcast, “Buha’s Block” on Feb. 8. “I would assume more so between Wood and Reddish.”

Buha explained that since Reddish and Milton are healthy and the Lakers need guard depth after trading away D’Angelo Russell and Max Christie, Wood is likely the odd man out.

“The only reason I would have Wood is if you’re confident he could return within the next couple of weeks,” Buha said. “If not, I really don’t see the point. Like, what is the point of keeping him? You need a big man now. So, we shall see.”

Lakers Dodge a Bullet

The Lakers dodge a bullet in the nixed Williams trade, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, citing a team source.

“That was a lot [to give up],” a team source told McMenamin. “We kind of dodged a bullet.”

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported the Lakers were not confident after a “thorough” evaluation of Williams.

“Teams do not like to cancel trades, especially those as significant as the Lakers-Charlotte trade for Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht. But LA gave up a lot to get Williams, they needed to feel confident he’d be healthy enough to be their starting center for the next 5-10 years. After a “thorough” evaluation of his health, they were not,” Shelburne wrote on X.

The Lakers will have to wait until the offseason to look for Luka Doncic’s desired lob partner with Knecht and more expiring salaries (Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent), their 2031 first-round pick and up to four picks swaps at their disposal.