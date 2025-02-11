Lakers Miss Out on ‘Best Option’ to Plug Anthony Davis’ Void

The Los Angeles Lakers options to plug their Anthony Davis void are dwindling fast as former Boston Celtics big man Daniel Theis is finalizing a deal with AS Monaco in the Euroleague, Basketnews reported on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Theis would have been the Lakers’ best option, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

“Looking at the center free agent and buyout market, I think Daniel Theis is the best option,” Buha said on his podcast, “Buha’s Block” on Feb. 8. “He’s fine as an option. He could be a bit of a lob threat. I think Luka can have some fun. Luka just likes lob threat, big men, so in that sense, I think he could be fine.

“He is a bit of a mobile big like he’s got some defensive versatility. I’ve always liked Theis’ game. I just think 28-year-old Theis was a significant, noticeably better player than 32-year-old Daniel Theis. There’s a reason he’s kind of like a fringe NBA player [right now].”

Daniel Theis Seeking ‘Larger Role’

Theis also received more lucrative offers from two more Euroleague teams and several NBA teams, but he turned them down and has committed to Monaco because “he was seeking a situation where he could play a larger role,” according to Basketnews.

The Lakers are thin on center after they traded away Davis for Luka Doncic. They then made a trade to acquire 23-year-old center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. But it has been rescinded after the oft-injured big man failed his physical exam with the Lakers.

Jaxson Hayes, who has been solid as a starter over their last six games, is the only healthy center on their roster. Christian Wood has no clear timetable for his return from offseason knee surgery.

The other two Lakers centers — Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III — are on two-way contracts, thus they are not eligible to play in the playoffs.

Theis, who has 41-game playoff experience, could have been a solid option for the Lakers.

Theis is returning to Euroleague, where he last played in 2017, before he joined the Celtics in 2017, which kicked off an eight-year NBA career. The 32-year-old German center is leaving the NBA with career averages of 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 411 games.

Basketnews added that an NBA opt-out clause is likely to be included if Theis signs a multi-year deal with Monaco.

Theis last played for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.3 minutes. He shot 47.3% from the field and a career-high 83.8% of his free throws.

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived Theis after they acquired him, along with a 2031 second-round pick, from the Pelicans for cash considerations.

Hornets Plan to Dispute Rescinded Mark Williams Trade

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Charlotte Hornets have ‘been in contact’ with the NBA to explore their options ahead of filing a dispute over the Lakers’ decision to rescind the trade for Williams.

“The Charlotte Hornets have been in contact with the NBA as they explore options to dispute the Los Angeles Lakers’ failed physical assessment of Mark Williams, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported. “The Williams/Dalton Knecht trade was nixed Saturday, and now Hornets weigh avenues to challenge.”

The Lakers dodge a bullet in the nixed Williams trade, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, citing a team source.

“That was a lot [to give up],” a team source told McMenamin. “We kind of dodged a bullet.”

It could be the reason why the Hornets are mulling their options to try to have the trade go through.