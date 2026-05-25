‘Dark Horse’ Team Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for LeBron James

For what feels like the millionth time, LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers is going to be one of the hottest topics this summer.

The veteran superstar, 41, has played out his two-year $101.3 million contract with the Lakers. He’ll now head into unrestricted free agency, where he can choose his next landing spot, assuming he intends to continue his career.

According to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, the Washington Wizards are now emerging as a ‘dark horse’ candidate to secure James’ services. Scoop B reports that Anthony Davis’ presence with the Wizards could be a draw for LeBron.

“While most of the mainstream media’s attention remains fixed on traditional destinations, the Washington Wizards are quietly positioning themselves as a compelling wildcard in the sweepstakes for LeBron James,” Scoop B reports.

Scoop B continued.

“The gravity of Washington’s pitch centers around Anthony Davis. It is no secret around the league that Davis and James remain incredibly close friends. However, Davis has been noticeably non-committal publicly regarding his long-term desire to stay in Washington. Compounded by a desire to keep their star happy and anchored in D.C., the Wizards organization could be feeling the pressure to make a major splash.”

Davis has two years left on his current contract, with the final year being a player option. By adding LeBron, the Wizards would have a solid big three, including Trae Young. Furthermore, Washington has a bevy of young talent to put around the potential big three, making them an enticing outside bet.

LeBron James Could Remain With The Lakers

While LeBron will be free to test the waters of free agency, there’s still a chance he could opt to remain in Los Angeles with the Lakers. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a one-year deal worth $30 million could make sense for both sides.

“The deal I’d offer: One year, $30 million. The contract includes a full no-trade clause,” Marks wrote in a recent article. “Would James compromise to return to L.A.? A $30 million salary would allow the Lakers to re-sign Luke Kennard, Rui Hachimura and use the full $15 million non-tax midlevel exception.”

Marks continued.

“The Lakers could also act as a cap space team, but without Hachimura and Kennard. They would then have $20 million in room and also the $9.4 million room exception.”

Of course, the Lakers would also need to want LeBron to remain with the franchise in order for that type of deal to appear.

LeBron Has A Life In Los Angeles

One of the hardest parts of being an NBA star is likely the family upheaval that comes with moving to a new team. Oftentimes, those moves take you across the country, and force your family into a tough decision: stay where they’re at, or come with you and start over.

Since moving to Los Angeles, LeBron’s family has put down roots. His kids go to school there. He’s made connections in Hollywood. Furthermore, he’s spent the past eight seasons with the Lakers franchise.

Therefore, it’s easy to see why LeBron could be motivated to remain with the Lakers, even if it’s just for one more year before calling time on his career.