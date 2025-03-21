Darvin Ham’s SHOCKING Comments About Lakers

Darvin Ham might be working for the Milwaukee Bucks now, but there’s no doubt that his feelings toward the Lakers aren’t yet all warm and fuzzy. Even after landing back on the bench alongside Doc Rivers in Milwaukee, Ham’s recent actions and words suggest he still hasn’t forgotten how things ended in Los Angeles.

Doc Rivers Lets It Slip

Ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 118-89 win over the Lakers, Doc Rivers said the quiet part out loud. Asked by reporters if Ham viewed the contest as a revenge game, Rivers responded, “(Darvin) wants to kick the Lakers’ ass.” While Rivers was joking, it’s not hard to imagine Ham making that statement.

It’s not every day an assistant coach’s motivation becomes a storyline, but when it involves a coach returning to face the team that fired him? Fans take notice. Especially when one of those teams is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Two Years, Gone Too Soon?

Ham’s time in Los Angeles was, by most measures, solid. He guided the Lakers to a 90-74 regular season record and even took them to the Western Conference Finals in 2022. He also won the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023. Yet despite the results and his ability to manage a high-pressure roster headlined by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Ham was shown the door after just two seasons.

At the time, Ham said he was “disappointed” in the Lakers’ decision.

The quick trigger left many puzzled. In a city like LA, expectations are always high, but many felt Ham deserved more time. Though Cem Yolbulan of LA Sports Hub believes that the Lakers are thriving without Ham on the sidelines.

“The Lakers are currently 11th in the league in defensive rating,” he writes. “A number higher than both Ham’s seasons with the team. Plus, they are doing this without Anthony Davis or an elite defensive anchor for a significant portion of the season.”

Circling the Date

For Ham, it’s not just about strategy—it’s about pride. He’s not just trying to help the Bucks win; he’s trying to send a message to the team that let him go.

“I’m not talking about feelings. I’m talking actual facts,” Ham said. “They go from not making it to the playoffs to the final four in the NBA, the conference finals. And then you win the in-season tournament, navigate through all the injuries and win both of your play-in games to get to the playoffs.”

A Competitive Edge That Lingers

Competitive fire is part of what made Ham an NBA coach in the first place. But there’s a difference between staying competitive and taking things personally. In Ham’s case, the line seems blurred.

Coaches often say it’s “just business,” but behind closed doors, these firings sting. Especially, after taking a team deep into the playoffs, only to have that success seemingly overlooked.

Ham has brought renewed energy to Milwaukee—a sign that perhaps he’s channeling any lingering bitterness into his new role.

What’s Next?

The NBA thrives on rivalries and personal storylines, and Darvin Ham’s situation is another great example. Every time the Bucks and Lakers face off, eyes will watch Ham just as much as the players.

While he may not publicly admit he’s still bitter, his actions—and Rivers’ comments—speak volumes. Whether it’s about proving himself or the Lakers wrong, Darvin Ham isn’t done yet.